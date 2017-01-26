Dutch plan global fund for safe abortion
By Peter Teffer
A Dutch idea to set up an international fund for safe abortion has been welcomed by other countries, Dutch minister for development cooperation Lilianne Ploumen said on Wednesday (25 January).
She proposed the fund to fill the gap left by a decision by US president Donald Trump, who on Monday signed a decree banning US aid money going to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that provide or inform about abortions.
Dear EUobserver reader
Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.
Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.
- Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
- All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
-
- EUobserver archives
EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.
♡ We value your support.
If you already have an account click here to login.
On Wednesday, her Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo said he supported the proposal to set up a replacement fund.
Ploumen hopes that other countries, funds, and civil society organisations, can cough up the €600 million which the Trump administration will now not be spending over the next four years.
“We are still looking into our own budget to see how much we can contribute,” said Ploumen.
She noted that the Netherlands is already a significant contributor to promoting family planning in developing countries, but said that she “obviously” cannot ask others to contribute if the Netherlands does not chip in.
The Trump order to ban funding to NGOs that perform or promote abortions is a reinstatement of a rule that Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan have put in place, only to have it rescinded by their Democrat successors.
“Banning abortion does not reduce the number of abortions. What it leads to is dangerous backroom procedures and higher maternal mortality,” said Ploumen in a press release earlier this week.
The proposal for a fund is the first concrete idea emerging from Europe to “compensate” for a policy decision made by Trump, she said.
However, counter-initiatives will not be possible for many issues.
On Wednesday, the head of the European Environment Agency, Hans Bruyninckx, said it was “inconceivable” that the EU would cut greenhouse gases to pick up any slack from the United States.