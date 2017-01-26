Dutch plan global fund for safe abortion

By Peter Teffer

A Dutch idea to set up an international fund for safe abortion has been welcomed by other countries, Dutch minister for development cooperation Lilianne Ploumen said on Wednesday (25 January).

She proposed the fund to fill the gap left by a decision by US president Donald Trump, who on Monday signed a decree banning US aid money going to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that provide or inform about abortions.

