Thursday

27th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'

  • Health checks at Milan airport in Italy in Februaryu (Photo: Dipartimento Protezione Civile)

By

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Wednesday (26 February) that Europe must "be prepared" for the coronavirus outbreak - after experts from the same organisation warned that the world is "not ready" for a pandemic.

"We take the virus and the situation [in Italy] very seriously, but we should remember that four-out-of-five have mild symptoms and recover," he added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

After coronavirus cases rose rapidly in Europe within the last few days, the European Commission urged member states to review their pandemic plans and to inform Brussels about their healthcare capabilities, including their capacities for diagnosis and laboratory testing for the coronavirus outbreak.

"All member states need to inform us about the preparedness plans and how they are planning to implement them," said the commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides, after meeting Italian health minister, Roberto Speranza.

"This outbreak is a test case for existing global emergency response mechanisms as well as for our cooperation capacity within the EU," she added.

"In the EU we are still in the containment phase, but given how quickly the situation can change, our public health system in the EU must be ready to deal with an increased number of coronavirus infections," she also said.

Ensuring real-time information exchange of information and coordinated of measures between member states is essential to have an effective and coherent response, told Kyriakides, who also thanked member states for keeping their borders open.

We consider that closing the borders is an "inefficient" measure, she added.

Italy outbreak spreads

The virus has recently spread to 43 different countries worldwide, including 13 in Europe.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the northern regions of Italy worsened on Wednesday, with more than 50 new cases confirmed, including four children, and 12 deaths registered.

So far, a dozen towns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto are under lockdown, with around 50,000 citizens not allowed to leave.

But the virus has also spread to seven other regions, including Sicily.

The director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, said that "it is likely to see a similar situation in other countries in Europe".

"We need to be prepared for other scenarios, such as bigger clusters in Italy or Europe," she added.

A joint expert mission of the ECDC and the WHO in Italy was launched on Tuesday to assess the situation, although it is unclear until when it will continue.

The aim is to contribute to better understand how the contagion developed and to support the control and prevention efforts by the Italian authorities.

Also, the team will gather more data regarding the severity of the disease as well as information concerning contexts in which the virus is transmitting more easily, ECDC told EUobserver.

"Coordination between sectors, in the country [Italy] and with other countries [in the EU] is key," warned Ammon.

According to the ECDC, there is a strong overall level of preparedness in the EU and the risk of infection remains low to moderate.

As of 26 February 2020, 81,263 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, as well as 2,770 deaths - most of them in China - and 30,323 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for the EU's economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on Wednesday that the commission is closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, although the ongoing uncertainty makes it hard to quantify at this stage.

"We see the effect of the coronavirus on different sectors of the economy: reduction in air travel, tourism, and other industrial sectors - both because of falling demand and also because of the disruption of supply chains," he said after the announcement of the economic outlook of member states.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak
  2. Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town
  3. Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?
  4. EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'
No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak

While the numbers of coronavirus cases rising in Italy, EU authorities urge member states to introduce proportional and coordinated measures, based on scientific advice and risk-assessment evidence - but travel and trade restrictions are not recommended at the moment.

Feature

Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town

Panic-buying, plus resentment at the media for fuelling the panic, are the paradoxical responses of residents of the Italian towns of Vicenza and Vo', where Italy's first victim of the coronavirus died last Friday.

Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?

The European Commission is ready to launch a joint procurement of medical supplies and to mobilise EU funding instruments, although no shortages have been identified in the EU so far, the commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday.

Feature

Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor

The mayor of the Romanian city of Targu Mures has said that the state should screen would-be parents for proof of a stable workplace, financial resources, basic education and the legal minimum age required to care for children.

Polish 'LGBTI-free zones' not ok, says EU commission

The European Commissioner for equality Helena Dalli has said the distribution of 'LGBTI-free zones' stickers or the adoption of anti-LGBTI resolutions cannot be allowed. Some 86 towns in Poland have so far declared themselves 'LGBTI-free zones'.

Feature

Paradox: Nordics' privileged youth feel miserable

Young people in the Nordic countries are among the most privileged in the world - yet many of them feel miserable. The Nordic Council is concerned and aims to find out why.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'
  2. Frontex hits activist pair with €24,000 legal bill
  3. Turkish jets keep violating Greek airspace
  4. 'Fragmented' Slovakia goes to polls amid corruption woes
  5. EU development policy needs a fresh start
  6. EU critical of China on Swedish dissident publisher
  7. NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'
  8. Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us