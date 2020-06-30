Tuesday

30th Jun 2020

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint

  • Police say the entire incident at Brussels' Gare du Nord station was filmed by security cameras. The lawyer of MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana said police allegations were 'just false' (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The Brussels public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against German MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, after she filed a "racist aggression" complaint against Belgian police officers and gave testimony in the European Parliament.

During a debate about racism, Herzberger-Fofana, who is black, told fellow MEPs that she was harassed and intimidated by Belgian police earlier this month (16 June) after she was filming nine police officers allegedly harassing two black teenagers at the train station Gare du Nord in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The officers involved said they were looking for two Eritreans who were previously accused of a robbery with an iron bar at the station.

The 71-year-old Green MEP filed a complaint saying that armed police pushed her against the wall and used physical force to make her stand with her legs open in what she described as very "humiliating".

"They grabbed my phone from my hands. Four police brutally pushed me against the wall, took my purse and pressed me to the wall, legs apart, and one policeman searched me, they did not believe I was an MEP," she said.

Belgian police have now launched an investigation into the incident, accusing the MEP of resisting and threatening its agents.

Following the request of the Brussels prosecutor, an official report was drawn up against Herzberger-Fofana for resisting and contempt, the spokeswoman of the Brussels North police zone Audrey Dereymaeker told EUobserver on Monday (29 June).

She also said that this was a "normal procedure", since there was allegedly a problem with Herzberger-Fofana's identity papers during the incident.

Police also said the entire incident was filmed by security cameras.

The Brussels prosecutor will decide whether or not to instigate legal proceedings to appear in court for defamation against the police.

Meanwhile, her own separate racism complaint is also being investigated by Belgian authorities.

The Brussels prosecutor office declined to comment when contacted by EUobserver.

Alexis Deswaef, Herzberger-Fofana's lawyer, said the police allegations were "just false," according to the Belgian newspaper De Standaard.

"That report for defamation is not consistent with reality - it's just false. We will prove in court that we are telling the truth," he said.

"There is also a witness, a professor of human rights from the University of Ghent, who also endorses our view of the matter," he added.

The president of the VSOA police union, Vincent Gilles, said that if the ongoing investigation proves that the officers were right, he expects an apology from MEPs.

"She was allowed to accuse police officers of racism without any objection. Consequently, if the investigation shows that the officers were acting correctly, I expect nothing less than all applauding parliamentarians to apologise to those officers," he said.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
  2. Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
  3. 'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Opinion

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

Student unrest over Romania gender-studies ban

The amendment to the education law, approved by the Romanian parliament, is pushing the country closer to the authoritarian policies found in neighbouring Hungary and Poland, critics say.

Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

MEPs want to launch the delayed two-year event in September, which would require a joint position of the three main EU institutions before summer. EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is optimistic about reaching an EU Council's position under the Croatian presidency.

News in Brief

  1. Belgian king: 'deepest regret' for misdeeds in Congo
  2. EU reopens international borders, but not to US
  3. China passed controversial Hong Kong security law
  4. France accuses Turkey of 'criminal' acts in Libya
  5. Venezuela expels EU ambassador over sanctions
  6. WHO: coronavirus 'not even close to being over'
  7. Uighur sterilisation report alarms European MPs
  8. Finland keen to join EU corona-vaccine quartet

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline
  2. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
  3. Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount
  4. Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint
  5. Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus
  6. EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism
  7. Most EU countries off-track on air pollution targets
  8. Waking up after corona. How will the world look?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us