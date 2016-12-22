EU-Canada trade deal is 'value-based'

By Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)

At the invitation of ALDE Party President Hans van Baalen MEP, leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt, and Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel; liberal Prime Ministers and European Commissioners met at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Thursday (20 October) ahead of the European Council Summit of the same day.

Syria, Russia, the Turkey migration deal, and the refugee crisis were among the topics discussed. But the majority of the pre-summit meeting was focused on the uncertain status of the EU-Canada trade agreement (Ceta).

Broader repercussions for EU trade

