Behind the scenes of the Nordic model

  • The Nordic Region comprises the 12th largest economy in the world, with a population that is growing faster than the EU average, a labour market that receives global praise and a welfare system that has proved resilient both in times of boom and bust. (Photo: Nordregio)

By

State of the Nordic Region - a biennal publication from the Nordic Council of Ministers - gives a comprehensive overview of key socioeconomic facts about the Nordic Region.

On 8 February, the latest edition of State of the Nordic Region was launched in Stockholm by Margot Wallstrom, the Swedish foreign minister and minister for Nordic cooperation, and Dagfinn Hoybraten, secretary general of the Nordic Council of Ministers.

The Nordic Region comprises the 12th largest economy in the world, with a population that is growing faster than the EU average, a labour market that receives global praise and a welfare system that has proved resilient both in times of boom and bust.

But the countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden along with Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Aland also make out a macroregion of very different internal regions, both geographically and administratively.

The Nordics often are at the top of the list when the United Nations (UN) or other international bodies rank nations on various parameters. And despite some bumps on the road, they are also rated as some of the most suited to fulfill the aim of the 2030 Agenda to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

But what is the picture behind the national figures and how do the various regions within the Nordic countries interact, both internally and across borders?

That question is addressed by the State of the Nordic Region 2018, which gives a unique look behind the scenes of the world's most integrated region.

The Nordic Council of Ministers has contributed with statistics on the Nordics, spanning more than 50 years through, for example, the Nordic Statistical Yearbook. Nordregio, the NCM's research institution for planning and development, has published regional statistics since the 1980s.

By mapping and documenting information about the state of the Nordic regions, the Nordic Council of Ministers empowers local, regional and national authorities in the Nordic countries to make informed decisions. Solid documentation of development trends is a necessary starting point for developing good policy.

At the same time, the State of the Nordic Region 2018 is also a treasure trove of information for the Nordic population at large, as well as a must read for international actors who want to learn about the Nordics and maybe even get inspired by the Nordic model, however differently it may be played out in the various regions and areas.

Download a free copy of the report and access a wealth of information about the Nordic region.

Michael Funch is head of communications at Nordregio, an international research centre for regional development and planning established by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Nordic contribution to global goals

Prime ministers of the Nordic countries took the decision on Monday to launch a new initiative focused on Nordic solutions to global societal challenges.

China-EU relations in the new era

A new type of international relations is needed to advance China-EU relations to a new level, says the Chinese ambassador to the EU.

Leading the transition towards a post-petroleum society

Europe's bio-economy is rapidly growing and the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking is helping by bringing together stakeholders across a diverse range of industrial sectors to foster a culture of collaboration across EU players, to de-risk investments, and mitigate market obstacles.

