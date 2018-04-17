Tuesday

17th Apr 2018

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Recycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

  • Since 2015, recycling was fully incorporated into the operations of the FIFA World Cup preliminary draw in Saint Petersburg. (Photo: FIFA)

By

With this year's FIFA World Cup™ in Russia fast approaching, the impact of major sports events on society and the environment is again an important topic in the public discourse.

Staging the FIFA World Cup – the biggest single-sport event in the world – involves a broad range of activities, including major investment in stadiums and infrastructure, transporting millions of people to and from matches and 'Fan Fests', recruiting and training thousands of volunteers, providing an event that is accessible for everyone, servicing the 32 participating teams and world media and, of course, dealing with the waste generated.

  • At last year's FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, 87.9 tonnes of glass, PET, aluminium, paper and cardboard were separated and recycled. (Photo: FIFA)

To ensure that the planning and delivery of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ lessens the negative and enhances the positive impact of the event on people, the economy and the environment, FIFA and the Russian Local Organising Committee (LOC) have developed a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy.

The priorities for this strategy are based on experiences from past FIFA World Cups as well as international standards, and have been reviewed by key stakeholders, including representatives of NGOs, UN agencies, commercial affiliates, host cities, regions and various government agencies.

Part of the Sustainability Strategy is the development of a waste management concept with a set of approaches, requirements and plans for organising tailor-made waste collection and recycling processes at all official sites and events – along with the communication tools to inform and motivate spectators to dispose of their waste accordingly.

Already in July 2015, recycling was fully incorporated into the operations of the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in St Petersburg. Across the various venues for the draw, recyclable waste was collected, including paper, cardboard, cans, PET and glass.

In addition, more than three tonnes of decorations were reused for civic events, and 200 children attended a lecture encouraging the younger generation to take a responsible attitude towards nature and the environment.

At last year's FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, the same approach to segregating recyclable material from general waste was successfully applied: 87.9 tonnes of glass, PET, aluminium, paper and cardboard were separated and recycled.

"Waste accumulation affects the environment negatively, polluting soil, water and air. As for past FIFA World Cups, our aim is to mitigate any adverse impact created by our tournaments. The concept that we are implementing together with the LOC is adapted to local circumstances and will help us achieve a more sustainable FIFA World Cup in Russia," said Federico Addiechi, FIFA's head of sustainability & diversity.

FIFA is the international governing body of football.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. MEPs restore recycling targets
  2. Lower waste targets still not low enough for EU states
  3. A world without waste
  4. One industry's waste is another's resource
MEPs restore recycling targets

Old targets dropped by Juncker commission restored by MEPs on Tuesday, with NGO's bemoaning the waste of time on landfill policy.

Magazine

A world without waste

A garbage crisis in Naples, Italy, gave birth to the "zero waste" movement, but is the rest of Europe brave enough to change the way it thinks about trash?

Magazine

One industry's waste is another's resource

The issue of circular economy is back on the agenda in Brussels this week, but the world's first industrial symbiosis is over forty years old.

Icelandic green biotechnology

Barley possesses unique characteristics and qualities that make it perfectly suited to our biotechnology needs.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

News in Brief

  1. Nordic leaders looks to boost India ties at debut summit
  2. EU ministers 'supportive' of Syria air strikes
  3. Large protests demand jailed Catalonian separatists go free
  4. Protestors take to streets in Slovak capital
  5. PEN writers call for justice for murdered Maltese journalist
  6. Montenegro set for pro-EU president
  7. Anti-Orban protests in Budapest
  8. Facebook looking at other data breaches, says Commission

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  2. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  3. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  7. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  10. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  11. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  12. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment