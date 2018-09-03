Monday

3rd Sep 2018

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

How the European soft drinks industry generates revenue for economies across the EU

  • Some €103 billion worth of soft drinks are consumed in the EU each year (Photo: Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash)

By

The European soft drinks industry has a significant socio-economic footprint across Europe. Its impact on industries up and down its value chain is worth €185 billion – equivalent to 1.24 percent of EU GDP.

Rooted in the European economy the sector generates 2.5 times more revenue for the industries in its value chain than it receives itself. Let's take a closer look.

Revenue throughout the value chain

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

So how does the industry touch on other economic sectors across the continent?

First off, it sources raw ingredients such as fruit, berries and sugar beet from farmers and growers all over Europe. It also relies on a host of suppliers to provide the industry with syrups, flavourings, sweeteners and juices. Next it needs to package its products and so depends on the wood pulp, metals, plastic and glass industries for the different packaging formats.

The industry then employs creative agencies around Europe to promote its products to consumers. It also invests in research and development to deliver new products that meet changing tastes and demand for low and no sugar varieties and sustainable packaging.

The final links in the value chain are of course the transport and distribution companies that move the products and the retail and foodservice outlets where they are ultimately sold.

For some industries the revenue attributable to the soft drinks industry represents a significant share of total revenue - almost 10 percent of total revenue for the EU foodservice sector for example, over 4 percent of revenue for the creative services sector and 3.7 percent of revenue for the packaging sector.

Supporting employment

In addition to adding economic value, the soft drinks industry delivers employment. The sector supports some 1.7 million jobs across the EU directly and indirectly, delivering salary payments of €26.7 billion and almost €30 billion in tax contributions to EU member states.

Each job in the soft drinks sector supports another nine jobs in associated industries: the sector employs almost 170,000 people itself. Over one quarter of a million jobs in EU agriculture are supported by the soft drinks industry with over 190,000 retail jobs and 970,000 food service jobs also attributable to the sector.

Sourcing and producing locally

Some €103 billion worth of soft drinks are consumed in the EU each year. They are produced at 424 different sites across the EU and support some 137,500 EU farms in sourcing their ingredients - together with 154 different packaging production sites and 90 raw material sites.

Innovating for the future

The industry spends €70m on research and development in the EU each year. There are R&D facilities and staff sited across Europe including in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, London, Madrid and Paris, with 560 researchers and scientists employed in innovating in drinks and packaging. Some 1,500 new products are introduced each year with new varieties and flavours from no sugar drinks to plant based options.

Contributing to the communities in which it operates

The soft drinks industry operates locally and is an active contributor to the communities in which it operates. It gets involved in community programmes– from inner city regeneration and local environment clean-ups to sports programmes and the promotion of educational opportunities for the disadvantaged.

The sector is a fierce defender of gender and race equality and a promoter of diversity, and is committed to making a positive contribution to the communities of which it is a part. As well as investing through a wide range of grants and partnerships the soft drinks sector also has a proud tradition of community volunteering among its own employees.

Content based on a study by Global Data. Read more here.

Sigrid Ligne is director general of UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Why we're taking sugary drinks out of EU schools
Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers

Energy ministers from the world's biggest economies, including the G20, were shown how co-operation works in the Nordic electricity market. This co-operation is unique by international standards and is held up as a model globally.

Green stadiums at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

By the time the tournament kicks off on 14 June, all twelve stadiums will all have undergone a standards certification process for sustainable buildings.

News in Brief

  1. Italy seeks to reassure markets over budget
  2. Spain hires Belgian lawfirm to fight Puigdemont lawsuit
  3. Brexit tipping public opinion in Scotland and Northern Ireland
  4. UK Brexit department hit by staff exodus
  5. EU ends anti-dumping controls on Chinese solar panels
  6. EU ban on halogen bulbs takes effect
  7. EU hopes for Kosovo-Serbia deal by May
  8. EU ought to end biannual clock changes, Juncker says

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. EU commission proposes US beef talks
  2. Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote
  3. The case for a post-Brexit EU-UK democratic partnership
  4. Migrant death rates at sea continue to climb
  5. EU's Kosovo-Serbia talks restart This WEEK
  6. How the European soft drinks industry generates revenue for economies across the EU
  7. EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal
  8. EU to propose scrapping summer time change

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us