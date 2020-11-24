Tuesday

24th Nov 2020

Berlin Foreign Policy Forum 2020

  • On 24 November, the Körber-Stiftung in cooperation with the German Federal Foreign Office will host the 10th Berlin Foreign Policy Forum (Photo: Körber-Stiftung/Marc Darchinger)

By

How to deal with new challenges for European solidarity and effective European coordination during and after the Covid-19 pandemic? Three weeks after the presidential elections, where is the US heading, and what does this mean for the future of the transatlantic relationship?

This year's Berlin Foreign Policy Forum (Tuesday, 24 November) will take place as a special hybrid event, including exclusive virtual participation.

Our newly-developed conference platform will connect participants from all over the globe working in politics, government, think tanks, civil society and the media to follow the event and participate in the discussions.

On 24 November, shortly after the US presidential elections and at the end of the German EU Council presidency, the Berlin Forum will take place in cooperation with the German Federal Foreign Office.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas and his counterparts, minister of foreign affairs Augusto Santos Silva from Portugal and minister of foreign affairs Anže Logar from Slovenia, will open the Berlin Forum within the EU presidency trio.

Turning Crisis into Opportunity? Europe in a (Post-) Pandemic World Order

Amongst others, German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez, former US ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, and former executive chairman & CEO of Google and co-founder of 'Schmidt Futures', Eric Schmidt, will take part in debates and discussions held under the topic "Turning Crisis into Opportunity? Europe in a (Post-) Pandemic World Order".

To what extent can member states turn crisis into opportunity to advance European integration and build back better in the process of recovery? What is Europe's position towards the strained US-China relationship? How will the results of the US election influence the country's global role and how can digitalisation contribute to an open, liberal society?

Be part of the conference

Since its founding in 2011, the Berlin Forum has become the most important international conference on German and European foreign policy in Berlin. Every year, the Berlin Forum reaches a broad European and international audience, with more than 65,000 live-views in 2019. With the hashtag #BerlinForum, questions and comments can be contributed via Twitter.

See here for the agenda and all speakers.

Follow the livestream here on 24 November from 9:00 to 19:00 CET.

The Körber-Stiftung is a non-profit organisation, established in 1959 by German businessman Kurt A. Körber. It provides a platform to discuss current political topics and develops operational projects on social and political issues.

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

  Berlin Foreign Policy Forum 2020

