Tuesday

1st Jun 2021

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Livestream

Renew Europe launch 'Values Talks', with Estonian PM

  • Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas and the president of Renew Europe Dacian Cioloș will debate what lessons can be learned from Estonia on "Digital" - one of the key priorities of Renew Europe (Photo: Renew Europe)

By

The Renew Europe family launches on Tuesday (1 June) a series of monthly "Values Talks" with the participation of Renew Europe president Dacian Cioloș and one of the leading politicians of the Renew Europe liberal and pro-European family.

Against the background of the Conference on the Future of Europe, the talks will include questions from civil society organisations, citizens and journalists.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The first Values Talk will take place on Tuesday (1 June) at 13:15 Central European Time, with the Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas and the president of Renew Europe Dacian Cioloș to debate what lessons can be learned from Estonia on "Digital", one of the key priorities of Renew Europe.

Join Renew Europe's Values Talk and ask your questions via this link, or watch it here:

Values Talk with Dacian Cioloș and Kaja Kallas

Author bio

Renew Europe is the the liberal political group within the European Parliament.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Video

  1. Values Talk with Dacian Cioloș and Kaja Kallas

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. A renewed EU-US relationship for a positive global change
  2. Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence
  3. Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan
  4. 'Renew' will ensure von der Leyen's commission delivers
Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence

This is not about supposedly traditional values – when was violence against women ever a value? – it is about living up to the European values we all signed up to. We have to put pressure on Poland.

Opinion

Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan

The failure of successful integration of migrants and refugees granted stay in Europe puts the entire asylum and migration policy at risk. Member states have to step up their integration policies.

40 years of AIDS is more than enough

Each week, in sub-Saharan Africa, 4,500 girls and young women aged 15-24 are infected with HIV. AIDS-related illness is among the leading causes of death among women of reproductive age globally.

Europe & Africa - rebuilding the future

We often talk about the need to establish a relationship between equals in our partnership with Africa. This paradigm needs to be more than a declaration of good intentions

News in Brief

  1. Russia pledges to defend Belarus if EU sanctions it
  2. France looks forward to first-ever joint EU bonds
  3. Czech police call for Babiš indictment in EU fraud case
  4. WHO faces reforms after Covid-19 handling
  5. Salvini calls for new 'illiberal' EU parliament group
  6. Israel set for far-right prime minister
  7. French manhunt ends, but Belgian one goes on
  8. Belgium to donate 4 million more vaccines to global effort

Europe & Africa - rebuilding the future

We often talk about the need to establish a relationship between equals in our partnership with Africa. This paradigm needs to be more than a declaration of good intentions

Incorporating gender in trade policy to benefit all

International research shows, countries that engage with international trade tend to have more gender-equality than less open economies. Trade policy is thus a powerful tool to create opportunities for women - if used properly.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. Greek and Turkish ministers make friends in Athens
  2. Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer
  3. Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office
  4. Norway's election sees new scrutiny on EEA membership
  5. The EU's social housing crisis
  6. Renew Europe launch 'Values Talks', with Estonian PM
  7. Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
  8. Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us