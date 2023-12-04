Monday

4th Dec 2023

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Optimising Alzheimer's disease health care pathways across Europe

  • A doctor examining MRI scans of the human brain. (Photo: Anna Shvets)

By

Listen to article

When her colleagues noticed something was not quite right with Marguerite Keating, their concern spurred her to visit the memory clinic. There, Marguerite was told she most likely had dementia and was advised to give up work and the things that gave her life purpose. When Marguerite most needed it, the healthcare system failed to support her.

We were fortunate to hear first-hand from Marguerite, who is a member of Alzheimer Europe's European Working Group of People with Dementia, during the Eli Lilly-sponsored symposium, "Optimizing Alzheimer's disease health care pathways today: best practices in action" at the recent Alzheimer Europe Conference in Helsinki, which also featured symposia run by EFPIA and PAVE. Events such as this allow us to hear from people like Marguerite and explore how our health systems can prepare for an ageing population where Alzheimer's disease (AD) will continue to be a prominent issue.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

With the 2025 deadline for the World Health Organization's (WHO) global action plan on the public health response to dementia looming, it is more critical than ever for policymakers to take action to improve outcomes for AD patients by increasing awareness, addressing gaps in diagnosis and care, and reducing the burden of AD. Collectively, we have the opportunity to be remembered for making meaningful change in AD care.

Awareness and activation

Fear of AD can act as a barrier to early diagnosis by preventing people from seeking help when they first see signs of the disease. Considering that early diagnosis impacts a patient's eligibility for timely therapies that could help slow the decline of memory, there is a real need to change this narrative. Patients should be empowered to pursue a diagnosis without fear or shame, while healthcare professionals should be equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide one.

During the symposium, we heard insights from Jane Mahakian, founder and president of Alzheimer's Care Armenia. Jane and her team started a programme called the Brain Health Project, a mobile memory screening and training programme that addresses the stigma associated with AD.

Over the span of a year, Jane's team successfully screened 4,300+ patients as part of their efforts to shift the mindset around the disease. Through creating a popular radio show about brain health, they began to redefine what it means to be an older person in Armenia and increase awareness about brain health and AD. The team was also able to build relationships with clinics, hospitals, and primary care physicians to train them on the basics of AD and screening, helping to reduce the stigma and build diagnostic capacity in Armenia.

Timely and accurate diagnosis

Once a patient presents with cognitive symptoms, it can take months to receive an AD diagnosis, and often requires invasive tests such as a lumbar puncture and brain scans. We have the opportunity to utilise advances in technology to support our health systems in enabling more timely and accurate diagnosis so that patients have a better chance of benefiting from therapies.

An area of increasing interest in the diagnostic space is the use of AI. Ira Haraldsen, project coordinator of AI-Mind, discussed her team's intelligent AI-based tool that will help predict dementia risk. The tool aims to support primary care physicians in determining whether a patient will progress to AD based on the input of available data such as blood samples, digital cognitive tests, and electroencephalograms (EEGs).

AI-Mind is currently undergoing clinical studies to determine the accuracy of its algorithm; however, the technology promises to support earlier diagnosis, alongside the development of other tests such as blood-based biomarkers. Armed with technology, doctors can better diagnose AD and ultimately improve the care pathway for patients.

Health management and delivery

Once a person enters the health system with AD, they should be supported through a clearly defined pathway with a patient-centred care plan that delivers medical and social services. Embedding clarity in healthcare pathways at the national level is critical.

Scottish Brain Sciences is an organisation that is working towards a more holistic AD care pathway by moving from reactive to proactive clinical practice, which founder and CEO, Craig Ritchie, discussed at the symposium. The idea is to build a foundation of awareness by encouraging patients to care for their brain health throughout their whole lives, just as they do with any other physical health condition, rather than wait until they show signs of cognitive decline. The health system can then use the widespread patient participation to "generate and continuously update risk prediction algorithms, providing feedback to support clinical decision making and implementation of personalised prevention plans."

A critical factor driving the programme's potential is the partnership between the Scottish government and Alzheimer Scotland, which has allowed the integration of clinical services into regular public health programming.

It's time to take action on Alzheimer's disease

An AD diagnosis can certainly be life shattering but, as Marguerite proves, it is far from life ending. The case studies from the symposium demonstrate how there is hope for people following an AD diagnosis.

With the advent of innovations in medicines and technologies, we find ourselves at a crossroads in AD care. The once-in-a-lifetime revision of the EU general pharmaceuticals legislation presents an opportunity to develop a patient-centric approach to unmet medical needs. Through simplifying, speeding, and future proofing regulatory procedures, we can ensure new innovations in company pipelines reach patients faster. Yet, as we have recently noted, the proposed streamlining and shortening of the EMA decision-making process is positive but could be more ambitious to support faster patient access.

To address existing challenges and barriers across regulatory, diagnostic and treatment pathways, it is to all stakeholders' benefit to unify efforts across Europe that support disease awareness, improve access and capacity of diagnostic tools, and support individuals with personalised care plans in order to make a positive change for everyone impacted by AD, as well as the health of our health systems.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

Opinion

Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

Let's expand the EU with a Health Union where cutting edge research and world-class applications go hand in hand. For this, it is worth being European, believing in Europe, working on Europe, writes European People's Party leader Manfred Weber MEP.

The looming threat of 'Disease X'

The profound impact of mRNA technology on pandemic preparedness cannot be understated, making it a cornerstone in our collective efforts to safeguard public health.

Latest News

  1. COP28 warned over-relying on carbon capture costs €27 trillion
  2. Optimising Alzheimer's disease health care pathways across Europe
  3. Georgian far-right leader laughs off potential EU sanctions
  4. The EU's U-turn on caged farm animals — explained
  5. EU-China summit and migration files in focus This WEEK
  6. COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting 'mess'
  7. Why EU's €18m for Israel undermines peace
  8. Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  3. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  4. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  6. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us