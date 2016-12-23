Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Brexit

British MPs back May's Brexit timetable

By

British lawmakers backed prime minister Theresa May's Brexit timetable on Wednesday (7 December) after she promised to present more detail on the government's strategy and objectives for leaving the EU.

MPs approved the non-binding motion by 448 votes to 75. It said parliament "should respect the wishes of the UK as expressed in the referendum on June 23", when 52 percent of the Brits voted to leave the bloc.

It was the first time the parliament voted to endorse May's promise to invoke article 50 of the EU treaty, which would formally set off the negotiations to leave the EU, by March.

Broad backing behind the motion indicated that few MPs would be willing to block Brexit.

The lawmakers also said they had a right to "properly scrutinise" the government and demanded that it publishes a "plan" for leaving the EU before article 50 is invoked.

They agreed there should be no disclosure of material that could damage the UK's negotiating position.

The prime minister has been secretive about the government's plans, saying she would not give a "running commentary" on Brexit negotiations. The opposition Labour party has repeatedly argued that the government has no exit strategy.

She now conceded to more openness, partly to stem a rebellion among her own Tory MPs who demanded more insight into the government's dealings.

But the government remained vague on how much insight it will give to parliament and when it will publish the exit plan.

"This word 'plan' is used in an extremely vague way," said senior conservative Ken Clarke, a Remain campaigner.

"I will make as much information as possible available without prejudicing our negotiating position," said David Davis, the Brexit minister.

Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said his party would challenge it again if the government only offered a “late, vague plan”.

Twenty-three Labour MPs still voted against the motion, and their leadership, because of the lack of Tory assurances.

The EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told a news conference before the vote on Tuesday that Britons should start negotiations "the sooner the better”.

He said negotiations had to conclude in just 18 months - by October 2018.

Meanwhile, Britain's supreme court is holding a hearing this week on the government's appeal against a high court ruling that said it must seek parliamentary approval before invoking Article 50.

Lord Pannick, a lawyer for the claimant Gina Miller, told the court on Wednesday the Brexit referendum did not have the legal force to overrule parliamentary sovereignty.

Supreme court president David Neuberger replied that it would be "a bit surprising" that an act such as the referendum wouldn't have a legal effect.

Thursday will be the last day of hearings in the appeal. It will give the government a chance to reply to claimants' arguments.

The supreme court is expected to deliver its ruling early next year, and is not bound by the parliament's non-binding vote.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. High Court ruling casts doubt on Brexit deadline
  2. The Brexit picture starts to emerge
  3. UK finance minister wants transitional Brexit deal

EU states to keep control of Brexit talks

Leaders to keep tight control of Commission in Brexit talks, with the UK locked out of the EU's internal kitchen, according to a draft accord seen by EUobserver.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Warm words in London, isolation in Brussels

British PM Theresa May found herself in not so splendid isolation at Thursday's EU summit, where Brexit garnered 20 minutes of time from EU leaders, suggesting Britain is fast approaching European political sidelines.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict