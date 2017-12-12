Tuesday

12th Dec 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

UK casts doubt on EU deal in 'bizarre' twist

By

Britain has cast doubt on the binding nature of an 11th-hour EU deal on the Irish border and on its Brexit fee.

David Davis, the British Brexit minister, called the deal a "statement of intent" that was "conditional" on getting a good trade treaty in remarks on the BBC on Sunday (10 December).

The UK had agreed, last Friday, that there would be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but Davis said: "This was a statement of intent more than anything else … much more than a legally-enforceable thing."

The UK had also agreed to pay up to €55 billion for past EU commitments, but Davis said: "It is conditional on getting an implementation period. Conditional on a trade outcome. No deal means that we won't be paying the money."

Friday's agreement, clinched after a dramatic dawn flight to Brussels by British prime minister Theresa May, was meant to pave the way for EU leaders, at a summit this week, to agree to move to phase two of talks - on the post-Brexit transition period and on trade.

Davis' remarks prompted an immediate outcry from Ireland.

"Both Ireland and the EU will be holding the UK to the phase one agreement," the Irish government said in a statement.

It cited chapter and verse of Friday's accord, which stated: "The commitments and principles ... are made and must be upheld in all circumstances, irrespective of the nature of any future agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom".

"Why would there be an agreement, a set of principled agreements, in order to get to phase two, if they weren't going to be held up? That just sounds bizarre to me. This, as far as we're concerned, is a binding agreement," Joe McHugh, the Irish government's chief whip, told the RTE broadcaster.

But when May speaks to MPs in parliament on Monday, she also plans to say the deal is less than iron-clad.

"There is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week," she plans to say, according to notes circulated by Downing Street on Sunday.

"Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," she also plans to say.

'Torn up tomorrow'

The view was echoed by other MPs in May's ruling Conservative party - which depends on 10 MPs from the hardline Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland for its majority.

"All this can be torn up tomorrow, because 'nothing is agreed until everything is agreed'. This [Friday's deal] is in effect an indicative text, whose purpose is to get us to the next phase of discussions," Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, wrote in The Telegraph, a British newspaper.

Michael Gove, a senior cabinet member, went further.

He said, also in The Telegraph, that British voters would be able to change the terms of the final Brexit deal in future.

"The British people will be in control. By the time of the next election, EU law and any new treaty with the EU will cease to have primacy or direct effect in UK law," he said.

"If the British people dislike the arrangement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge."

Optimism

May's statement to MPs on her EU "optimism" is to add that she wants to "move on to building the bold new economic and security relationships [with the EU] that can underpin the new deep and special partnership we all want to see".

Davis also told the BBC that he envisaged phase two talks to centre on a "Canada-plus plus plus" trade deal for the UK, referring to an EU-Canada free trade treaty.

"What we want is a bespoke outcome," he said.

"We'll probably start with the best of Canada, the best of Japan and the best of South Korea [trade deals] and then add to that the bits that are missing, which is services," he added.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. EU leaders welcome Brexit divorce deal
EU leaders welcome Brexit divorce deal

British prime minister May's fellow leaders in Europe welcomed Friday's hard-won Brexit agreement on divorce, but Berlin in particular warned that the more 'highly complex' part of negotiations is to come.

Analysis

What are the key points of the Brexit deal?

Here is a brief summary of the main points of the 'joint report', the outline of the Brexit divorce deal reached on Friday morning - and what still lies ahead.

Deal reached in Brexit divorce negotiations

Juncker and May announced in Brussels on Friday morning that Brexit negotiators have reached an agreement on the divorce issues, and the Commission recommends to move talks onto the second phase.

EU sets Brexit 'deadline of deadlines'

The EU will not have enough time to prepare for launching the second phase of Brexit talks at the summit next week, if the UK government does not come to an agreement on the divorce soon.

Analysis

What are the key points of the Brexit deal?

Here is a brief summary of the main points of the 'joint report', the outline of the Brexit divorce deal reached on Friday morning - and what still lies ahead.

News in Brief

  1. Senior EU finance ministers come out against US tax reform
  2. Croats honour 'Hague suicide' war criminal
  3. EU opens new accession talks with Serbia, Montenegro
  4. EU to Israel: Don't expect us to move embassies
  5. EU Commission condemns anti-semitic 'Jerusalem' protests
  6. Ministers have 'lots of questions' on new CAP plans
  7. Commission: Brexit agreement is 'deal between gentlemen'
  8. 25 EU states sign defence cooperation pact

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  2. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  3. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  6. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  7. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  9. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  10. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  11. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  3. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  4. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  5. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  6. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  7. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  9. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  10. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level