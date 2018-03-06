Northern EU states to minimise euro reform

By Andrew Rettman

Eight northern EU states have gone against France on euro reforms after the German coalition deal cleared the way for talks.

The EU should avoid "far-reaching transfers of competence to the European level" as it sought to "regain public trust" in the wake of the financial crisis, the finance ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden said in a joint paper published on Monday (5 March).

