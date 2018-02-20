Poland wrong to log in ancient forest, says EU lawyer

Poland has neglected its European obligations by logging in the primeval forest of Bialowieza, according to one of the EU's most senior legal advisers.

Advocate general Yves Bot of the Court of Justice of the EU said on Tuesday (20 February) that Poland "has failed to fulfil its obligations" under two nature-related EU directives – the Habitats directive and the Birds directive.

Bot's opinion released on Tuesday is non-binding, but the court generally accepts the opinion of an adv...