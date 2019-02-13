Wednesday

13th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Barnier: UK has to move on Brexit

By

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday night negotiations with the UK will continue in the "coming days" - but warned earlier that on the British side "something has to give".

Barnier met with the UK's Brexit minister Steve Barclay on Monday evening in Brussels at the British ambassador's residence for discussions on the Brexit deal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

After the meeting, Barnier told Sky News that they will continue their discussions in the coming days, but he reiterated that the EU will not renegotiate the deal clinched last November.

"We aren't going to reopen the withdrawal agreement," Barnier said after the meeting, which was described by a UK spokesman as "constructive".

The Brexit deal, and the accompanying political declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, was overwhelmingly rejected by the UK parliament last month, by some 230 votes.

British prime minister Theresa May hopes to secure changes to the withdrawal agreement, particularly on the so-called backstop aimed to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland, to gain enough backing in parliament for the deal to pass by MPs.

Barclay on Monday evening had been expected to argue for unspecified "alternative arrangements", a time limit to the backstop, or a unilateral exit clause from the backstop, which keeps the UK aligned with the EU's customs union. All which had been previously discussed and dismissed by negotiators.

May is to address British lawmakers on Tuesday, one day ahead of when she was expected to report back to MPs on the progress of the talks, and any alternative plans.

She will urge MPs to "hold our nerve" to get the changes to the Brexit deal.

However, the EU has repeatedly said the withdrawal agreement, sealed by the EU-27 leaders after 18 months of negotiations between the UK and the EU, is not going to be reopened.

The EU has signalled that it could tweak the political declaration on the future relationship.

Top EU officials suggested one way out of the impasse could be for the UK to remain in the customs union, an idea put forward by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a letter to May last Wednesday in exchange for Labour votes for the deal.

"I found Corbyn's letter interesting in tone and in content," Barnier said earlier in the day in Luxembourg. "Something has to give on the British side," he added.

EU officials warn that a failure to agree on a withdrawal agreement will complicate any discussion on the future relationship. They want the UK to move its red lines to secure a deal.

The EU is reluctant to make any gestures towards the UK on the backstop, not only because of maintaining peace in Northern Ireland and preventing a backdoor into the EU's single market, but also because the bloc is not convinced that any EU concession would be enough for May get a majority she needs.

'Non, non, non'

"Today the response of the Brexiteers is non, non, non et non. But they haven't actually proposed any alternatives," Luxembourg premier Xavier Bettel told reports after meeting Barnier.

On Sunday, May in a letter ruled out Corbyn's offer to have Britain remain in the single customs area.

"We are absolutely clear on this: we're not considering Jeremy Corbyn's customs proposals, we're not considering any proposals to remain in the customs union. We must have our own, independent trade policy," May's spokesman said on Monday.

"We're waiting for clarity and movement from the United Kingdom," Barnier told reporters on Monday in Luxembourg

"This time that remains is extremely short," he added.

Meanwhile, Barclay is set to meet MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday, with only 45 days left until the UK leaves the bloc.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Barnier open to 'future relations' talks if UK red lines shift
  2. Corbyn's offer on Brexit was 'promising', Tusk tells May
  3. EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks
EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks

After Theresa May's "robust" talks with top EU officials, London and Brussels agree to talk further - even though their opposing positions have not inched closer. European Parliament president Antonio Tajani warned "We're weeks from an economic and human catastrophe."

Brexit stalemate dominates This WEEK

With the EU's refusal to renegotiate the withdrawal deal and British confusion about what to do next, Brussels gets on with its business - while wondering if Brexit will ever end.

'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan

EU officials and member states reject renegotiating the agreed Brexit deal, despite the British PM's effort to change the Irish backstop. The EU also demands the UK keep paying to the EU budget even in case of a no-deal Brexit.

News in Brief

  1. College of Europe rector questioned over Saudi visit
  2. Convictions for 1,800 over France's Yellow Vest protests
  3. Antisemitic incidents up 74% in France
  4. Study: Germany needs 260,000 immigrants per year
  5. Commission source rejects Greenpeace report on farms
  6. EU ombudsman praises Brussels' Brexit transparency
  7. May asks British MPs for more time to revise Brexit deal
  8. No consensus on Commission plan to end tax veto

Opinion

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Labour MP Diana Johnson has brought a private members bill to Westminster that proposes to decriminalise abortion in the whole of the UK, which means that, if successfully passed, current provisions for Northern Ireland will also be repealed.

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The British prime minister dramatically delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute, as she faced defeat. Theresa May will now speed-tour EU capitals to try to secure further political guarantees.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Latest News

  1. Rutte warns EU to embrace 'Realpolitik' foreign policy
  2. Calls for Tajani's resignation over Slovenia, Croatia row
  3. Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline
  4. Brussels and Washington need clarity from Tymoshenko
  5. MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics
  6. Renewables roll-out needs faster pace to reach EU goal
  7. Saudis paying College of Europe to lobby MEPs
  8. US warns Hungary on Chinese and Russian corruption

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  7. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  8. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  10. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  11. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us