Wednesday

13th Apr 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Russian bankers shifted wealth away long before sanctions

  • Russia's foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov has said 'no one could have predicted' the scale of Western sanctions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

After Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Western nations retaliated with massive sanctions on the Russian economy and financial system, expanding on earlier sanctions dating back as far as 2014 and the Crimea annexation.

Hundreds of Russian billionaires faced even tougher sanctions. But after some much-publicised seizures of yachts and London villas, efforts to identify and freeze assets held by Putin's inner circle have become bogged down in the labyrinthine secrecy of offshore jurisdictions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

A new trove of financial data released as part of the Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Monday (11 April) showed how Russian billionaires shifted their money to tax havens.

The data shows how offshore operatives adeptly helped wealthy Russian clients shield their holdings behind shell companies, often in the name of a friend, spouse, or paid assistant.

Highlighted is Alpha Consulting, a financial services company founded in 2008 by Victoria Valkovskaya, a Russian translator from Moscow who moved to the Seychelles, an Indian Ocean island nation, one of the world's most secretive jurisdictions.

The company reported in 2019 that its client base was 75 percent Russian, amounting to 800 individuals, the ICIJ reports.

One of its prominent clients is Roman Avdeev, a prominent Russian businessman and owner of Credit Bank of Moscow, a major Russian financial institution that has been under US sanctions since the start of the invasion

Data shows how Alpha Consulting helped him to register offshore companies in the Seychelles, the British Virgin Islands and Belize.

So-called nominee directors, or stand-ins, for official corporate paperwork, were used to help shroud the actual owners.

The records also show how the banking sector helped Russian billionaires shift wealth just before or soon after Western sanctions, some going back to the annexation of Crimea by Russian forces.

Chief executive Herman Gref of Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, used an offshore operative in Singapore in 2015 to restructure a $75m [€69m] family trust tied to a tangle of offshore companies.

A total of eight chief executives representing five of Russia's biggest financial institutions — Sberbank, Alfa Bank, VTB, Gazprombank and VEB — have helped their billionaire clients stash away wealth to escape Western sanctions.

Only three bankers, including VEB's chair, Igor Shuvalov, and Alfa Bank founders Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, responded to ICIJ's requests for information, but they denied wrongdoing.

The Pandora Papers include the names of 45 Russian billionaires with a net worth equivalent to 15 percent of Russia's gross domestic product, of which 12 were targeted by recent sanctions.

Since the invasion started, severe sanctions have also hit Russian financial services that have enabled billionaires to stash away their wealth.

Sberbank has wound down its European operations in April, with rival Russian bank VTB following suit shortly after.

Avdeev, owner of the Credit Bank of Moscow, also had to place his London-based brokerage business Sova Capital Limited under special administration because of "severe liquidity problems."

But the full impact of 2022′s new round of sanctions, including financial institutions, was not included in the data and will not be known for some time.

In a potential effort to brand sanctions as a badge of honour, or dismiss their effect, Russian state news media Russia Today tweeted pictures on Monday of a dinner hosted by minister of foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov this week, where sanctioned guests received special cards differentiating them from other guests who were not.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. Pandora Papers: Czech PM secretly bought French chateau
  2. Fourth round of EU sanctions hits energy and oligarchs
  3. Luxury goods sanctions seen testing Italian solidarity
  4. Russia casts doubt on Borrell's 'tense' Lavrov talks
EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support investigations into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After weeks of continuous work and extreme pressure, staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine were finally relieved by boat via the Pripyat river — but situation at high-risk site is still far from normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support investigations into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

Opinion

The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany

Germany remains the main obstacle to European sanctions on the Russian oil & gas industry. When will the Zeitenwende ['turning point' in German energy policy] finally deliver?

Latest News

  1. Russian bankers shifted wealth away long before sanctions
  2. MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand
  3. The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany
  4. EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine
  5. German wind energy stumbles
  6. Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'
  7. EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential
  8. Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us