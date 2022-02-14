Rule-of-law judgment seen piling pressure on von der Leyen

The EU is expected to get the green light on Wednesday (16 February) from the bloc's highest court to slash funds to member states such as Hungary or Poland that are found to have overridden the rule of law.
Such an outcome will be a long-awaited victory for EU attempts to ensure member states abide by legal standards, and it would hugely ramp up political pressure on the EU Commission to act, after almost a year of waiting for the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) sign-off.
It a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.