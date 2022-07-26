Tuesday

26th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan

  • Several EU countries are worried that the commission's plans could lead to gas reduction for households (Photo: jiva)

By

Listen to article

EU energy ministers gather in Brussels on Tuesday (26 July) for a special council meeting, with several countries aiming to water down the EU Commission's winter emergency gas plan.

Some member states are hoping to soften the bloc's plan to require them to use less gas over winter, as Europe prepares for uncertain supplies from Russia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The commission last week proposed that the 27 EU members each cut their gas use by 15 percent from August to March.

The council meeting comes as the Russian state-controlled Gazprom announced on Monday that supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 percent of capacity starting Wednesday.

Germany hit back that it saw no technical reason for the reduction.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has weaponised gas exports to pressure the EU into halting its sanctions over his invasion in Ukraine.

Before the war, Russia had supplied 40 percent of EU gas, with some EU countries relying even more-heavily on Russian deliveries.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called Russia's cuts to gas deliveries "a form of terror".

While the commission's plan aims to prepare for emergencies, warning that a full cut-off from Russia is likely, it has faced significant pushback from some national capitals, especially from the south.

Spain and Portugal have little dependence on Russian gas, and do not want to force major cuts on their economies, arguing that mandatory reductions is a non-starter for negotiations.

Other countries fell uneasy about the commission controlling their gas usage.

Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said the idea of the commission imposing gas limits on countries "is totally against the idea of energy security and democracy," according to Reuters.

"The commission's proposal is not necessarily the most effective nor the most efficient nor the most just," said Spanish minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera, according to Euronews.

Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Ireland are also opposed to the mandatory solution.

A one-size-fits-all deal seemed off the table on Monday when EU ambassadors discussed the commission's proposal, with several countries arguing for exemptions, and opt-outs.

Certain industries can also get exemptions, making country-by-country targets different.

There is concern, however, that without binding targets, the plan would have little effect on the ground.

EU countries are already under pressure as inflation, and energy prices increase.

Others are concerned that the commission's plan is mostly about helping the German economy.

"The commission instead of telling Germany not to shut down their nuclear power plants, but it allows closing them but when it runs out of energy, it will be taken from us, who are prepared," Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán said in a speech over the weekend.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia
  2. Europe sees Russian gas flows restart, amid winter fears
  3. EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan
  4. EU court points to future resurrection of Russian gas pipe
Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán is facing one of his biggest challenges of his more than a decade-long rule, as the economic pressures keep mounting, and EU funds remain suspended due to rule-of-law concerns.

EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan

The European Commission will unveil a new plan to reduce gas consumption by industry and consumers in a bid to prepare for "a likely deterioration" — or a full cut-off of Russian gas flows this winter.

Orbán: West should focus on 'peace' not winning in Ukraine

As well as calling for direct US-Russia peace talks, Viktor Orbán cited the "great replacement" theory, which claims there is a plot to dilute the white populations of the US and European countries through immigration.

Opinion

Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now

TV viewers have become familiar with images of bodies in the streets of Ukraine, buildings destroyed, and people crowding onto trains to flee. What has gone mostly unreported is the significant increase in domestic violence, and its grave implications.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. How MEPs serve Russia via fake election-monitoring
  2. EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
  3. Right of Reply: 'Dangerous' nappies in the EU
  4. Happy Birthday, Esperanto! 'Language of peace' turns 135
  5. Orbán: West should focus on 'peace' not winning in Ukraine
  6. Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?
  7. World leaders condemn Putin's Odessa attack after grain deal
  8. UK spy chief: Taiwan's future at stake in Ukraine war

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us