Friday

26th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Backup generator deployed to prevent Ukraine nuclear disaster

  • 'If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident," Ukraine president Volodmyr Zelensky said (Photo: Al Jazeera screengrab)

By

Listen to article

Electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut off for several hours which could have resulted in nuclear disaster, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Thursday evening (25 August).

Zelensky blamed Russian forces for shelling in the area, which caused a fire in a nearby coal power station, causing blackouts in the power grid.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Zelensky said the plant's Ukrainian staff prevented disaster by quickly switching on the backup diesel generators.

"If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident," he said.

Ukrainian officials told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, that Europe's largest nuclear power plant lost connection to its primary power source "at least twice" on Thursday.

Its backup generator can power its cooling systems, but its two operating reactor units remain disconnected from the electricity grid.

If emergency power to the plant's security systems is disrupted, water used to cool down spent fuel rods will heat up and evaporate. Without coolant, the fuel rods become vulnerable to catching fire, causing explosions which would release radiation into the atmosphere.

According to the Ukraine state nuclear company Energoatom, this was the first complete disconnection in the plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March but is still operated by Ukrainian technicians.

The facility normally has four external power lines, but three of them were lost earlier during the conflict.

"Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster," Zelensky said, urging that UN officials be given access to the site.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said he would personally lead a visit to the site in the "next few days."

"Almost every day, there is a new incident at or near [the Zaporizhzhia facility]", he tweeted on Thursday. "We can't afford to lose any more time."

"Russia should agree to the demilitarised zone around the plant and agree to allow an International Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told press.

But writing on Telegram, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in the occupied town of Enerhodar near the plant, denied any wrongdoing on Russia's part and said that the blackout was caused "as a result of provocations by Zelenskiy's fighters."

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. UN inspectors poised to visit Ukraine nuclear plant
  2. France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant
  3. How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

Germany rejects visa ban for Russian tourists

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said a total ban on tourist visas will not be supported by Berlin — adding that many refugees do not agree with the Russian regime.

Column

Give Russians more visas — not less

It would be unwise to stop letting Russians in. Europe's aim is to stop the war in Ukraine and for Russia to withdraw completely from Ukraine. And that can only happen if Russian citizens start resisting the war.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary greenlights two new Russian-built nuclear reactors
  2. Unclear if Macron is an ally, says UK PM hopeful Truss
  3. German bans illuminated advertising hoardings
  4. Greek MPs to debate wiretapping scandal
  5. Spain passes 'only yes means yes' sex-consent law
  6. French power prices jump to fresh record
  7. Finland host Nato meeting with Turkey and Sweden
  8. EU considers revising its gas-saving plan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Backup generator deployed to prevent Ukraine nuclear disaster
  2. EU draft report ramps up climate ambitions ahead of COP27
  3. Six months of Ukraine — the toll on journalists and journalism
  4. Germany expects coal supply problems this winter
  5. Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter
  6. Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?
  7. Europe's drought 'may be worst in 500 years'
  8. UN inspectors poised to visit Ukraine nuclear plant

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us