Thursday

11th Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Ukraine tops aid list again, but EU spending slumps

  • Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row. Much aid is now being spent 'in country' on housing refugees, including from Ukraine (Photo: Matt Brown)

By

Listen to article

Ukraine was the biggest single recipient of international aid in 2023 for the second year in a row, but EU aid spending dropped by nearly eight percent, according to new data published on Thursday (11 April).

Kyiv received €18.5bn in Official Development Assistance (ODA), the statistics by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed. The total cost of that hosting refugees in donor countries accounted for more than $31bn [€28.9bn] — equivalent to 13.8 percent of total ODA in 2023.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Meanwhile, despite a small rise in ODA across all wealthy countries in 2023, aid from the 21 EU members of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC) fell by 7.7 percent to €92.9bn.

In-donor refugee costs, where a donor country counts as aid the money spent accommodating and providing for refugees fleeing war, are not a new innovation. However, the figures have risen dramatically in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Development policy specialists have warned that using in-donor costs to inflate domestic aid budgets risks devaluing aid policy, and the target set by wealthy governments more than 50 years ago of spending at least 0.7 percent of gross national income (GNI) on aid. Only Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Denmark hit this target in 2023, while DAC countries would have had to increase their combined contributions by almost $200bn to meet this commitment.

"Going forward we need donors to ramp up their support for the poorest and most vulnerable countries, in particular least developed countries and countries in sub-Saharan Africa," said OECD DAC chair Carsten Staur.

"We need more focus on efforts to help partner countries counter extreme poverty and address climate change."

Increased refugee flows resulting from the war in Gaza could lead to high in-donor costs become a permanent feature of aid spending, say analysts. The OECD reported that ODA to the West Bank and Gaza increased by an estimated 12 percent in 2023, a figure that is likely to grow substantially this year as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on with massive humanitarian costs. Many argue that In-donor costs should not come from ODA budgets.

"A closer look reveals that yet again, geopolitical priorities and domestic budgets have taken precedence over the needs of the world's poorest people," said Matthew Simmonds, senior policy and advocacy officer at the European Network on Debt and Development.

"Keeping already insufficient aid at stagnating levels costs lives and is a moral failure," said Oxfam's aid expert Salvatore Nocerino.

The UK government, which published its own aid spending figures on Wednesday, reported that almost 30 percent is being spent on refugee costs.

However, several countries are bucking the trend. "Germany and Austria are clearly differentiating between in-donor refugee costs and ODA," Simmonds told EUobserver, adding that this practice of taking in-donor refugee costs out of ODA should be formalised.

"If this is going to be a permanent thing, then the rules on aid are not fit for purpose," he said.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. EU states spending development aid on themselves, report finds
  2. World in crisis: 300 million people now in need of aid
  3. Von der Leyen agrees €7.4bn aid programme for Egypt
Belarus 'war' comments prompt EU rebuke

The EU is equipping itself to face down threats coming from Belarus and Russia, following fresh comments that Minsk wants no conflict but is still preparing for war.

Ukraine's farmers slam EU import controls on food products

The paradoxical move to tighten EU import controls on agricultural goods from Ukraine, despite the EU's vocal support for Kyiv, has sparked criticism from Ukrainian farmers. Overall, it is estimated the new measures could cost the Ukrainian economy €330m.

Opinion

The problem of corruption in Ukraine — and a solution

Sunlight is the best disinfectant— so in a way, it is encouraging to see corruption scandals coming to the fore, as this may deter potential future graft, a key prerequisite for Kyiv's eventual EU accession.

Latest News

  1. Ukraine tops aid list again, but EU spending slumps
  2. Who did Russia pay? MEPs urge spies to give names
  3. 'PieperGate' crisis re-opens doubts on von der Leyen's future
  4. The Bolsonaro-Orbán far-right nexus
  5. Don't kill cohesion policy
  6. Rural Europe's turn to far-right triggered by 'political neglect'
  7. EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister
  8. EU loses €33m an hour in super-rich's unpaid taxes

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us