Russia is seen as an “adversary” or “rival” by 66 percent of average European asked in the survey (Photo: Alice Kotlyarenko on Unsplash)

Europeans can live with longer war if Ukraine wins, report finds

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European public opinion remains united on Ukraine and is moving away from a position of ending the war as soon as possible, a new survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) found.

The Ukrainian army's success in pushing back the Russian offensive, has won over previously pessimistic supporters, the report — which is based on surveys in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, ...

Ukraine

