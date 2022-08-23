Borrell wants 'powerful training' mission for Ukraine army

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is seeking a "powerful training and organisation mission" to help the Ukrainian army.
The proposal announced Monday (22 August) in Madrid is set to discussed among EU defence ministers in Prague next week.
"I don't quite understand why we send training missions to the Mozambican army and not to the Ukrainian army," said Borrell.
"I don't quite understand why we send training missions to the Mozambican army and not to the Ukrainian army," said Borrell.

He said the EU already has 17 such missions around the world and in places like
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
