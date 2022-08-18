Slovakia's government stares into the abyss

When a pro-western coalition swept to power in Slovak elections in 2020, many saw it as the start of a new era. Firebrand campaigner Igor Matovič promised to root out corruption and restore faith in Slovak politics.

Yet fast forward two-and-a-half years, and the four-party coalition is teetering on the brink of collapse. Tense negotiations have so far offered no way out of the crisis, and little hope is held out for another round of talks scheduled for Saturday (20 August).

Mato...