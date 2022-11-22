Ad
A series of explosions caused holes in Nord Stream pipelines in September (Photo: Danish Defence)

MEPs approve bill to protect Europe's critical infrastructure amid Moscow threat

Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Tuesday (22 November) almost unanimously approved legislation which aims to improve the security of physical and digital infrastructure in Europe. \n \nEver since the first gas leaks on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea were detected in the early hours of 26 September, the vulnerability of Europe's critical systems has been at the centre of political attention. \n \nAnd with 595 votes in favour and only ...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

