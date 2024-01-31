EU billions for Ukraine means life or death for village mayor

EU leaders gathering in Brussels will wrangle over €50bn in aid for Ukraine. For some, it is a question of politics and last-minute concessions for Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban and his bid to derail the money.
But in Pravdyne, a village 27km from the front line in south-eastern Ukraine, it is a matter of life or death. "We need this to live," Liubov Shevchenko, Pravdyne's mayor told EUobserver on Wednesday (31 January) of the pending EU aid.
"It is really important for us...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
