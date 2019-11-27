Wednesday

27th Nov 2019

  1. Magazine
  2. Who is Who in EP committees?

Magazine

Safeguarding European solidarity

  • Younous Omarjee (GUE/NGL, France) is president of the REGI committee (Photo: EP)

By

The European Parliament's committee for regional development (REGI) does not often make headlines in Brussels' news.

However, for many Europeans it can be precisely these regional funds that make the EU the most visible force of change.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Those who visited central European countries before 2004, or 2007, and went again 10 years later, have no doubt seen the new infrastructure built with European funds.

Therefore, these so-called Structural Funds and the Cohesion Fund are at the heart of European policy, aiming at more equality between regions within the EU, by trying to reduce disparities in income, wealth and opportunities.

Together, the two funds form one of the largest budget lines of the European Union.

These lines are fixed within the EU budget for seven years (2014-2020) in the so-called MultiAnnual Financial Framework, but will need to be negotiated again for the following seven years (2021-2027).

Since 2018 a new fund, the Energy Transition Fund, was put in place in order to help poorer regions to reach the climate goals through a transition to green energy.

The political control of the spending of these funds is what the REGI committee does.

According to the committee's president Younous Omarjee (GUE/NGL, France) the main challenge for the coming five years will be controlling "the efficiency and absorption of the cohesion funds, as well as the implementation of reforms aiming at reducing the regional disparities."

Another challenge, Omarjee continued is "a just transition fund", or - in other words - finding a way that all European regions "participate in the Paris Agreement objectives".

On top of that he foresees that the "fight against urban poverty and an ambition for European islands" will top the committee's agenda for the next five years.

However, two new political realities since the implementation of the 2014-2020 budget will make the discussion on the regional funds more complicated: the migration issue that deeply divided the EU since 2015, and the call by some to put conditions on the respect for the rule of law on the distribution of structural funds.

This new reality will no doubt make the debates about regional development more political and divisive than ever.

Despite that, Omarjee hopes that within five years he can look back and say his committee has "secured a budget for cohesion that allows European solidarity to continue and to reduce territorial inequalities." He is looking forward, he continued "to prove the added value of cohesion and succeed in the objective of simplification."

The coordinators of the REGI committee are Andrei Novakov (EPP, Bulgaria), Constanze Krehl (S&D, Germany), Ondrej Knotek (Renew, Czech Republic), Niklas Nienass (Greens/EFA, Germany), Francesca Donato (ID, Italy), Raffaele Fitto (ECR, Italy), Martina Michels (GUE/NGL, Germany).

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees, which you can now read in full online.

Site Section

  1. Who is Who in EP committees?

Related stories

  1. A deep dive into the EU regional funds
  2. Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'
  3. Differing opinions on how to measure economic results of 'cohesion'

Magazine

A deep dive into the EU regional funds

While the regional funds account for a full third of the EU budget, they are somewhat under-reported. EUobserver's latest edition of the Regions & Cities magazine looks at the EU's cohesion policy.

Opinion

Cohesion funds alone won't fix EU 'brain drain'

Internal movement will cause a radical reshuffling of the EU population by 2060 unless trends moderate. Under current conditions, dramatic population reductions await Romania (-30 percent), Croatia (-30 percent), and Lithuania (-38 percent) among others.

Magazine

Tackling climate change through transport

Getting the mobility package done in the short-term, and helping to change modes of transportation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will be key priorities for the transport and tourism committee.

Magazine

Fighting corruption and cutting red tape

Fighting corruption, enforcement of the rule of law, simplifying rules and procedures on the EU budget, and an effective public prosecutor's office - this is what the chair of the budget control committee expects from the next five years.

Magazine

More sustainable agriculture, with smaller budget

The biggest challenge that the committee on agriculture and rural development (AGRI), chaired by German centre-right MEP Norbert Lins, will face? Making the EU's agriculture policy more efficient, green and sustainable, but with less budget.

News in Brief

  1. Malta PM's aide resigns in journalist murder case
  2. EU gets new data protection supervisor
  3. UN: World heading to 3.2°C temperature rise
  4. EU court lawyer sides with Spanish rapper on extradition
  5. Spain's Vox vetoes violence against women declaration
  6. Leaked Belgium paper shows migration policy change
  7. More US beef could be allowed into the EU
  8. Europol disrupts Islamic State online propaganda

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

Latest News

  1. 'Renew' will ensure von der Leyen's commission delivers
  2. EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
  3. Letter to the editor on Hong Kong
  4. Macron's Balkan cordon sanitaire will backfire on EU
  5. How EU can support Bolivian youth rebuild the country
  6. Safeguarding European solidarity
  7. Tackling climate change through transport
  8. MEPs mark Violence Against Women day with urgent call
  9. Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing
  10. EU needs to 'toughen up' on trade

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  3. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us