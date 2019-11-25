Monday

25th Nov 2019

  1. Magazine
  2. Who is Who in EP committees?

Magazine

More sustainable agriculture, with smaller budget

  • AGRI chairman Norbert Lins (EPP, Germany) will be looking at do more with less, under a reduced budget (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The agricultural sector is one of the world's most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions. However, thanks to new technologies and modern farming techniques, emissions linked to agriculture are expected to decrease - keeping in mind the climate targets set by the EU for 2030 and 2050.

During the next five years, the workload being developed by the committee on agriculture and rural development (AGRI), chaired by German centre-right MEP Norbert Lins, is mainly focussed on making the common agricultural policy (CAP) more efficient and sustainable.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, the Mercosur trade agreement - and its impact on European farmers and the EU's food chain - will be also priorities on this committee's agenda, especially since AGRI must ensure that the food coming from third countries has the same standards as here, Lins said.

The CAP is one of the EU's most important common policies, being dominantly high on the agenda of the European Parliament.

The outgoing European Commission presented in 2018 a legislative reform on the post-2020 CAP, which is seen as one of the most important mechanisms to both support and green environmental and climate action in the EU agricultural and forest sectors.

The AGRI committee in cooperation with the ENVI (committee on environment, public health, and food safety) will work constructively on the proposal of the commission to ensure that the new green deal and the EU agricultural policy will go hand-in-hand.

One of the biggest challenges for this committee will be making the agriculture policy fit the adaption and mitigation of climate change with less budget.

According to Lins, the new eco-schemes and climate measures, as well as the afforestation and bioenergy crops schemes under rural development, are positive aspects of the proposal post-2020 CAP.

Eco-schemes refers to a new stream of funding for the environment and climate from the CAP's direct payments budget, which is mandatory for member states (but the design up to them) and voluntary for farmers.

However, Lins wonders if all these new actions can make much of a difference on their own - "the potential of these elements might be limited also by the budget cuts," he warned.

Until now, approximately 38 percent of the EU's budget (€58bn) was spent on agriculture and rural development - equivalent to 0.4 percent of the Union's GDP.

However, the EU commission proposed to reduce by around five percent the funding for the CAP as the EU will face fewer contributors, with a future union of 27 members.

The implementation of the CAP reform is expected by the beginning of 2021 as the debate over the size and nature of the CAP spending feeds affects the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) - the EU's long-term budget.

However, this process could be postponed beyond 2021, according to the lobby group for organic farmers IFOAM.

The coordinators of the AGRI committee, who manage their political groups' viewpoint on the topics before the committee, are Herbert Dorfmann (EPP, Italy), Paolo de Castro (S&D, Italy), Ulrike Müller (Renew, Germany), Martin Häusling (Greens/EFA, Germany), Ivan David (ID, Czech Republic) and Luke Ming Flanagan (GUE/NGL, Ireland).

It is not clear who the coordinator of ECR is.

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees, which you can now read in full online.

Site Section

  1. Who is Who in EP committees?

Related stories

  1. How EU agriculture policy endangers migrants' lives
  2. Where agriculture trumps the environment
  3. Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'

Opinion

How EU agriculture policy endangers migrants' lives

Most migrants, like most European citizens, would rather have proper contracts, pay taxes and benefit from the social services rather than toil in the fields for up to 15 hours a day, in dangerous conditions, for meagre pay.

Opinion

Where agriculture trumps the environment

To make the EU's agricultural system fairer and more environmentally friendly, there has to be a radical rethink of current practices.

Magazine

Fighting corruption and cutting red tape

Fighting corruption, enforcement of the rule of law, simplifying rules and procedures on the EU budget, and an effective public prosecutor's office - this is what the chair of the budget control committee expects from the next five years.

Magazine

The challenge of artificial intelligence

The fast-growing impact of artificial intelligence will be the biggest challenge for business and consumers in Europe's single market of tomorrow.

Magazine

The EU debate on its own resources

The European Commission proposed to increase the EU budget from 1.03 to 1.11 percent. As Brexit will mean that net-contributing countries will have to pay more, a big debate is on its way.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  3. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  5. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  6. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  7. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  9. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us