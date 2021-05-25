Tuesday

25th May 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU locks out Belarus from international aviation

  • Minsk airport, where Ryanair jet was forced to land (Photo: El Bingle)

By

EU leaders have agreed a first wave of economic sanctions against Belarus over Sunday's (23 May) hijacking and said there were more to come.

The EU "calls on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus" and will "ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines", leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They also promised "further targeted economic sanctions", without giving details, as well as "additional listings of persons and entities" linked to Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko.

The airspace ban will see Belarus lose income from overflight fees, especially on routes to Asia.

It comes on top of earlier EU listing of Lukashenko and some 60 of his cronies over his crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

But the bulk of Lukashenko's foreign income comes from petrol and fertiliser exports.

And the flight ban will also cost EU airlines more due to diverted journeys.

Leaders also demanded "the immediate release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega", a Belarusian opposition activist and his Russian girlfriend, who were snatched off a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday after a Lukashenko warplane forced it to land in Minsk.

The state-sponsored hijacking was "without precedent", German chancellor Angela Merkel said.

And Belarus' story - that it forced the plane to land due to a bomb threat by Palestinian militant group Hamas - was "totally uncredible", she added.

It was "appallingly reckless and unacceptable" Irish taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

EU leaders the same day also discussed Russia relations.

They said the EU "condemns the illegal, provocative, and disruptive Russian activities against the EU, its member states and beyond", referring to recent Russian bomb plot revelations in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

"It reaffirms the EU's unity and solidarity in the face of such acts," they added.

Some hawkish EU capitals, such as Lithuania, called for extra sanctions on Russia also.

"I called for new measures: limiting access to financial markets and international payment systems [and] halting of strategic infrastructure projects," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda said.

And speculation was rife among EU diplomats on whether Russia had had a hand in the Ryanair fiasco.

It was hard to conceive the Belarusian KGB spy service would have been capable of putting Pratasevich under surveillance while he was in Greece without Russian help, two EU sources told EUobserver.

And Russia might have wanted Lukashenko to lose all face in the West, to make him more dependent on Moscow, another EU source said.

"It's very difficult to believe that this kind of action could have been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow, but as I say it's unclear as yet," British foreign secretary Dominic Raab also told MPs in the British parliament on Monday.

For its part, Russia's foreign ministry noted that EU states had grounded a flight in 2013 when they were trying to catch US super-whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Meanwhile, Pratasevich was paraded on Belarusian TV, confessing to alleged crimes and saying he had been well treated.

"We hope that he will cope. We are afraid to even think about it, but it's possible he could be beaten and tortured. We are really afraid of that," his father, Dmitri Pratasevich, told the BBC.

"We are really shocked and really upset ... This sort of thing shouldn't be happening in the 21st Century in the heart of Europe," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Lukashenko to face EU sanctions after Ryanair 'hijacking'
  2. Exclusive: Lukashenko plotted murders in Germany
  3. Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents

Interview

Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents

British citizenship and international awards are not enough to make Belarusian dissident Natalia Kaliada feel safe after a high-profile death threat.

Investigation

Who cares about EU sanctions on Crimea anyway?

A gun-toting Greek billionaire is making a mockery of EU sanctions on Russia, but no one in Athens or Brussels seems to care, posing the question: Is the EU regime a paper tiger?

Interview

EU enlargement is 'only real solution to Balkan conflicts'

Taking in the Western Balkans and tackling climate change to deprive Russia of oil and gas revenues were the most powerful steps the EU could take to keep order in Europe, Robert Cooper, a retired British diplomat has said.

News in Brief

  1. Night train between Brussels and Vienna to run again
  2. Poland defies EU court injunction on coal mine
  3. Coronavirus: India's death toll crosses 300,000
  4. Russia gives Google 24 hours to delete banned content
  5. EU slams attempted coup in Mali, as president and PM arrested
  6. Belgian manhunt stops trains in Brussels station
  7. EU speaks up for journalists in Ethiopia
  8. Trust in national governments falls in EU

Interview

EU enlargement is 'only real solution to Balkan conflicts'

Taking in the Western Balkans and tackling climate change to deprive Russia of oil and gas revenues were the most powerful steps the EU could take to keep order in Europe, Robert Cooper, a retired British diplomat has said.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. EU locks out Belarus from international aviation
  2. Revealed: loopholes letting EU firms 'break' arms embargoes
  3. Italy's islands push 'Covid-free' brand to revive tourism
  4. Could 'Future Europe' conference actually help fix climate change?
  5. Who cares about EU sanctions on Crimea anyway?
  6. Lukashenko to face EU sanctions after Ryanair 'hijacking'
  7. Summit on climate and Russia This WEEK
  8. If EU blocks vaccine waivers, it can drop 'solidarity' talk

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us