Monday

5th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement

  • 'We are convinced that the people living in the Western Balkan deserve a European future,' said Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa, whose country currently holds the EU presidency (Photo: European Union, 2020)

By

Slovenia will give special attention to the discussion on Western Balkan integration into the EU during the six months that it will hold the presidency of the EU Council, its prime minister Janez Janša said on Friday (2 July).

Ljubljana will host an EU summit on 6 October with representatives of the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc - with discussions focusing on strengthening police cooperation, digital resilience, as well as the recovery of the region and its green transition.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

During Slovenia's first EU Council presidency in 2008, it was assumed that it would be possible for some countries to join the EU over the next decade, Janša said, adding that "looking back, we only got Croatia and we lost the UK, so we are at point zero".

"We are convinced that the people living in the Western Balkan deserve a European future," the prime minister added, arguing that the integration of these countries in the EU is not only about the enlargement of the internal free market but also about geopolitics.

"Where the European Union did not spread its influence of freedom and democracy, others were spreading their influence," he said.

Similarly, Slovenian foreign affairs minister Anže Logar warned that China and Russia were already "leaving their mark" in the countries of the Western Balkans.

The Slovenian EU Presidency also wants to involve the citizens of these six countries in the discussion of the future of Europe as much as possible, especially in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Logar also wants these countries to be added to the scope of the roaming regulation, which ended roaming charges when travelling intra-EU borders in 2017, to ensure they can feel a "tangible benefit" of joining the EU.

Last November, Bulgaria vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia over disputes about Macedonian language origin and history.

But now Slovenia aims to be a broker in the negotiations.

"It is key to find a solution [and] answers to the questions raised by Bulgaria," said Logar.

"Should there be a standstill…this is a problem that will need to be resolved by all member states," he added, pointing out that moving forward is "fundamental for the credibility of the EU".

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU dream fading in Western Balkans, a local's view
  2. What does Macron really want on Western Balkans?
  3. Cleaning up both the EU and Western Balkans
  4. Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote

Opinion

Cleaning up both the EU and Western Balkans

There has been little substantial analysis, since the Macron veto, of why so much money and effort in the Balkans has failed to result in the political and economic transformation needed to prepare candidates for full membership.

Feature

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

Denmark is throwing out Syrian refugees, who risk violence and who made Denmark their home for years, in a test of the EU country's respect for human rights.

News in Brief

  1. Italian police crack black market for corona-papers
  2. Four dead from devastating Cyprus forest fire
  3. EU plans green tax on aviation fuels
  4. French minister fears 'fourth wave' of virus
  5. Tusk returns to Polish politics to confront 'evil'
  6. EU ambassador in Minsk prepares to leave
  7. EU medicines agency: Double jab 'protects against Delta variant'
  8. EU's Covid-19 travel certificate comes into force

Opinion

What's missing from agenda for Berlin's Libya conference?

There is an eagerness to move towards what Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has called the "sustainable stabilisation" of Libya. And yet the essential elements needed for such stability are not on the agenda of Wednesday's conference in Berlin.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  2. Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions
  3. Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement
  4. Slovenia's Janša in MEPs' crosshairs This WEEK
  5. The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
  6. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
  7. Public spat with Brussels mars start of Slovenian presidency
  8. Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us