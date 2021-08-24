Tuesday

24th Aug 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border

  • Poland's wall to be modelled on Hungary's anti-migrant barrier (Photo: Freedom House)

By

Poland has become the latest European country to start building an anti-refugee wall, with a new fence on its border with Belarus.

The 2.5-metre high wall would be modelled on one built by Hungary on its border with Serbia in 2015, Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We are dealing with an attack on Poland. It is an attempt to trigger a migration crisis," he told press at a briefing near the Belarus frontier on Monday (23 August).

"It is [also] necessary to increase the number of soldiers [on the border] ... We will soon double the number of soldiers to 2,000," he added.

"We will not allow the creation of a route for the transfer of migrants via Poland to the European Union," he said.

The minister shared photos of a 100-km razor-wire barrier, which Poland already erected in recent weeks.

Some 2,100 people from the Middle East and Africa tried to enter Poland via Belarus in the past few months in what Blaszczak called "a dirty game of [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko and the Kremlin" to hit back at EU sanctions.

"These are not refugees, they are economic migrants brought in by the Belarusian government," deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz also said on Monday.

Some people were pushed over the border by armed Belarusian police who fired in the air behind them, according to Polish NGO Minority Rights Group.

Others were pushed back by Polish soldiers, who should have let them file asylum claims, while another 30-or-so people have been stuck in no man's land without food or shelter.

"People were asking the [Polish] border guards for protection and the border guards were pushing them back," Piotr Bystrianin from the Ocalenie Foundation, another Polish NGO, told the Reuters news agency.

"That means they were in contact and that means they should give them the possibility to apply for protection ... It's very simple," he said.

"We have been very concerned by ... people being stranded for days," Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, also said.

But for its part, the Polish government had little time for moral niceties.

"The statements and behaviour of a significant number of Polish politicians, journalists, and NGO activists show that a scenario in which a foreign country carrying out such an attack against Poland will receive support from allies in our country is very real," Polish deputy foreign minister Paweł Jabłoński said.

Belarus has also been pushing refugees into Lithuania and Latvia, with more than 4,000 people recently crossing into Lithuania.

"Using immigrants to destabilise neighbouring countries constitutes a clear breach of international law and qualifies as a hybrid attack against ... Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and thus against the entire European Union," the Baltic states and Poland said in a joint statement on Monday.

Lithuania is building a 3-metre high, 508-km wall on its Belarus border in a €152m project for which it wants EU money.

The wall would be completed by September 2022, Lithuanian prime minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

"The physical barrier is vital for us to repel this hybrid attack," she said.

Fortress Europe

The latest upsurge in wall-building began with Greece, which said last week it had completed a 40-km fence on its border with Turkey to keep out potential Afghan refugees.

And Turkey has started building a 3-metre high concrete barrier on its 241-km border with Iran for the same reason.

"The Afghan crisis is creating new facts in the geopolitical sphere and at the same time it is creating possibilities for migrant flows," Greece's citizens' protection minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said.

Turkey would not become Europe's "refugee warehouse", Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Unrepentant Poland to comply with EU court order
Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans

EU Commission chief said the EU executive was ready to provide funding for EU countries that helped resettle refugees and planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting on Tuesday

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Europe will no longer need Russian gas in 25 years
  2. Climate change: Deadly floods in Western Europe 20% more likely
  3. Tunisia: President extends suspension of parliament
  4. IMF gives €850m to Belarus despite fierce opposition
  5. Cyprus to strip passports from Turkish Cypriot officials
  6. Greece, Cyprus, and Israel affirm Mediterranean alliance
  7. Swedish PM to step down ahead of 2022 elections
  8. Poland: Two LGBTQ marches held under heavy police security

Opinion

Brexit: what is the 'Lugano Convention' and does it matter?

After Brexit, the UK ceased to be a member of the Lugano Convention, an international treaty which governs cross-border civil and commercial legal disputes. In May, the European Commission published an opinion calling for the UK's re-application to be rejected.

Column

Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'

Neither Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam". Their silence is deafening over French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill. Or Social Democrat-led Denmark's legislation relocating asylum seekers to third countries.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Western leaders to lobby Biden on Afghan pull-out delay
  2. Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
  3. Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace
  4. Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip
  5. Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice
  6. Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans
  7. EU funds at risk, as Polish region upholds anti-LGBTI 'anthem'
  8. How Beijing sees EU 'strategic autonomy'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us