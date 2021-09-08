European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

The research group EU Tax Observatory reported on Monday (6 September) that 36 major banks in Europe store around €20bn (on average about 14 percent of their yearly profits) in tax havens each year.

That figure has remained stable since 2014, the start of the period under study.

However, there is a large discrepancy between the banks. HSBC, the largest bank, reports 58 percent of all its profits in a tax haven, while Swedbank is not active in tax havens at all.

Other major banks like Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered report 21 and 30 percent respectively, a slight decrease compared to 2014 when country-by-country disclosure rules came into effect.

The study also reveals that branches in tax havens show an abnormally high 'profitability-per-employee' ratio.

For example, technically employees in non-tax havens yield a yearly profit of €65,000, while their colleagues in the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans net €2m and €953,000 per annum for their banks, respectively.

This suggests that the profits booked in tax havens have been shifted out of non-tax haven countries - which results in a considerable loss of income for the latter.

EU Tax Observatory estimates that a 25-percent minimum tax rate (the lowest current rate within the seven largest world economies), would net member states an extra €10-€13bn a year in tax revenue. In comparison, a 15-percent minimum tax rate would yield an additional €3 to €5bn in yearly income.

Progress in addressing a global minimum tax rate has been slow, but US president Joe Biden recently secured the backing of 130 countries for a figure of 15 percent, in a potential breakthrough.

"With a global minimum tax in place, multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down," Biden said .

The deal, which is supported by Germany and France, but opposed by Ireland and Hungary, is to be finalised in October and come into effect in 2023.