Thursday

9th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland

  • The EU's Brexit point man, Maroš Šefčovič heads to Northern Ireland to learn about concrete problems (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday (8 September) once again rejected the UK's demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol that governs the relationship between the province the EU and the UK in the post-Brexit era.

Šefčovič told reporters that he was "absolutely convinced" that good solutions can be found within the protocol.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU's Brexit negotiator spoke ahead of his first-ever visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

He said his aim was "to listen very carefully what are the concrete problems the people of Northern Ireland are facing because of the Brexit, and type of Brexit, chosen by the UK government".

"Let's focus on the concrete problem. Let's not try to renegotiate the protocol. This is definitely not our aim and I believe that we can find the good solution to the outstanding issues," he said before his visit.

Šefčovič added that there is "enough creativity and goodwill to solve" the issue.

The protocol was agreed between London and Brussels as part of the EU-UK divorce agreement.

It keeps some of the EU rules in place in Northern Ireland on checks on goods arriving from the UK, as the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland became a new EU external frontier.

The EU argued for keeping the rules in place to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, which could flare up sectarian divisions there.

While London had earlier agreed to the arrangement, it has since said that it wants it changed - arguing it has pit barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

British prime minister Boris Johnson reiterated his government's demand for renegotiation on Wednesday, telling parliament that the protocol, as it was being applied, was not protecting the Good Friday peace agreement.

London announced on Monday that it is once again postponing the implementation of border checks on goods travelling to Northern Ireland, due to kick in within weeks, this time without giving an end date.

The UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the standstill would "provide space for potential further discussions" with the EU over the two sides' differences on the Brexit divorce agreement.

The EU has previously started a legal procedure against the UK for not implementing the agreed checks, but since than halted the procedure.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU warns UK of using 'real teeth' in post-Brexit deal
  2. Post-Brexit riots flare up in Northern Ireland
  3. EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal
EU warns UK of using 'real teeth' in post-Brexit deal

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen promised "not to hesitate" to use the "real teeth" of the future relations agreement between the UK and EU, if Britain does not comply with the deal.

EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting on Monday to provisionally apply the agreement, while top MEPs also discuss the way ahead for parliamentary approval.

EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report

The green and digital transition, together with the pressure on democracy and the shift in the shares of the global population and GDP, will shape the geopolitical world order, according to a new report published by the European Commission.

News in Brief

  1. Government debt might see softer EU rules
  2. Islamists suffer crushing defeat in Moroccan elections
  3. EU agency prepares for first arrivals of Afghan exiles
  4. Poland ponders 'drastic' moves in EU rule-of-law dispute
  5. Britain to rewrite law on migrant pushbacks
  6. Weber seeks party leadership of centre-right EPP
  7. EU: Taliban government not keeping promises
  8. Paris attack suspect tells trial he is 'Islamic State soldier'

EU prepares to keep out Afghan refugees

EU countries are preparing to stop Afghan refugees from potentially entering Europe en masse, amid fears of a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace

Latest News

  1. Enlargement in limbo despite EU-Western Balkans summit
  2. Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed
  3. EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report
  4. EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland
  5. No confidence vote looms in Romania, as Covid cases spike
  6. Why are some people willing to die for a cause - and some not?
  7. Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands
  8. Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us