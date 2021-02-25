EU leaders face Covid-mutations dilemma at summit

EU leaders will look at how to adapt to new Covid-19 variants - as Poland and France plan new restrictions due to new mutations spreading.

On Thursday (25 February), EU heads of government will also discuss - via a videoconference - Covid-19 certificates, travel restrictions, and how to speed up the vaccine roll-out.

Leaders are expected to say that the EU urgently needs to accelerate the authorisation, production, and distribution of vaccines.

The authorisation of Johnso...