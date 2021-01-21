Ad
euobserver
Greek myth of abduction of Europa by Zeus in the form of a bull, re-enacted at the opening ceremony of the 'European Games', a sports event, in Baku in 2015 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

On Erdoğan and Europe's 'ontological' choice

EU & the World
Opinion
by Dessislav Valkanov, Plovdiv,

In a recent speech in his Çankaya Palace in Ankara to EU countries' ambassadors, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proclaimed that: "The EU accepting Turkey as a full member will be an ontological choice in terms of the future of the Union."\n \nHis tone was conciliatory, but the content - designed to impress, with a long list of Erdoğan's contributions to solving Europe's problems: Syria, migration, the Covid-19 pandemic, and so on.

He promised Turkey could solve even more EU ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dessislav Valkanov is a professor of classical German philosophy at the University of Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Related articles

Erdoğan sets out EU dream in Ankara palace
Can EU keep Navalny safe as he 'defies' Putin?
Azerbaijan ambassador to EU shared anti-George Floyd post
Greek myth of abduction of Europa by Zeus in the form of a bull, re-enacted at the opening ceremony of the 'European Games', a sports event, in Baku in 2015 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dessislav Valkanov is a professor of classical German philosophy at the University of Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections