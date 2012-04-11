Ad
euobserver
Bahrain's royal family refuses to release human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja (Photo: Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Bahrain hunger striker prompts EU response

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Entering his 63rd day of hunger strike, Bahraini-Danish activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja has finally attracted public reactions from Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Asthon.

"What we're hearing now is that al-Khawaja's condition is very critical. And we continue our efforts at all levels," Thorning-Schmidt, who currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters on Wednesday (11 April). The Danish ambassador to ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

