Bahrain hunger striker prompts EU response

Entering his 63rd day of hunger strike, Bahraini-Danish activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja has finally attracted public reactions from Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Asthon.

"What we're hearing now is that al-Khawaja's condition is very critical. And we continue our efforts at all levels," Thorning-Schmidt, who currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters on Wednesday (11 April). The Danish ambassador to ...