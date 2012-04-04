Ad
euobserver
Celebration time? National forecasters say recession is soon to end (Photo: Chris Chapman)

Forecast: eurozone recession to end in spring

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The national statistics offices of France, Germany and Italy on Tuesday (3 April) jointly forecast that the eurozone recession will end in spring, with meagre growth projected in the summer.

The institutes said the eurozone contracted by 0.2 percent of GDP in the first three months of this year after a 0.3 percent recession in the last quarter of 2011. In the coming three months, the eurozone is expected to have zero growth, followed by feeble growth of 0.1 percent in the summer, as ex...

