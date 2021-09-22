Wednesday

22nd Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Europeans think new 'Cold War' is here - but not for them

By

Listen to article

Most Europeans think that there is a new Cold War unfolding between the US and its rivals, Russia and China - but do not think their own country is involved, a new polling-backed report by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has found.

The report, published on Wednesday (22 September) and based on polling 12 EU countries, also shows that Europeans consider EU institutions to be more likely than their own governments to be in a Cold War with China and Russia alongside Washington.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned of a potential new cold war, ahead of the UN general assembly meeting this week.

He said the US and China should sort out their their "completely dysfunctional" relationship before problems between the two major super-powers spill over further to the rest of the planet.

"We need to avoid at all cost a Cold War that would be different from the past one, and probably more dangerous and more difficult to manage," Guterres told AP news wire.

With subsequent US administrations' attention turning to Asia, and the containment of China's growing security threat, the EU and member states have been struggling to balance the global see-saw.

Amid increasing tensions with China and Russia, US officials said US president Joe Biden will push back against the idea of a new Cold War emerging and will stress diplomacy and "vigorous" competition at the UN.

The new ECFR report showed, however, that nearly two-thirds of EU citizens (63 percent) believe that there is a new cold war developing between China and the US, with only 15 percent disagreeing.

With regards to Russia, 59 percent of Europeans think that a new cold war is emerging between Washington and Moscow, with only 16 percent disagreeing.

At the same time, only 15 percent of respondents believe that their country is currently in a new 'Cold War' with China, and 25 percent percent think that of Russia.

By contrast, 31 percent believe that the EU is probably or definitely in a cold war with China, twice as many as they think there is a cold war happening with their own country.

In fact, respondents in Hungary (91 percent), Bulgaria (80 percent), Portugal (79 percent), and Austria (78 percent) most likely to say that their country is not in a conflict with Beijing. Also, a majority of Europeans do not see China as a threat to their way of life, the report adds.

With regards to Russia, 44 percent agree the EU is engaged in a cold war, while only 26 per cent disagree.

This gap could be explained by some EU countries handing over foreign policy to the EU to defend European values and demonstrate strength, while allowing member states act primarily as mercantile powers.

Growing gulf

However, the report warns that it could also be explained with a growing gulf between European public opinion and the US, as well as between national approaches and the more hawkish position of the EU's political leadership in Brussels.

"If this new polling has captured a lasting trend, it reveals that European public is not ready to see the growing tensions with China and Russia as a new Cold war," Ivan Krastev, co-author of the report, and chair of the Centre for Liberal Strategies said.

"So far, it is only European institutions rather than European publics that are ready to see the world of tomorrow as a growing system of competition between democracy and authoritarianism," he added.

The 'new West' is a coalition between Washington and Brussels rather than between the US and Europe, the report said.

"The European public thinks there is a new cold war – but they don't want to have anything to do with it. Our polling reveals that a 'cold war' framing risks alienating European voters," co-author and founding director of ECFR, Mark Leonard said.

"Politicians can no longer rely on tensions with Russia and China to convince the electorate of the value of a strong Atlantic alliance. Instead, they need to make the case from European interests, showing how a rebalanced alliance can empower and restore sovereignty to European citizens in a dangerous world," he added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. French outrage over US security deal exposes EU frustrations
  2. US will not delay Kabul pull-out, Biden tells Western allies
  3. The 'Cold War' diplomacy behind Covid-19 vaccines
  4. Germany and Hungary clash on EU-China relations
French outrage over US security deal exposes EU frustrations

EU foreign ministers were expected to discuss the implication of a security deal between the US, UK, and Australia on the margins of the UN general assembly. The deal has cast a shadow on the bloc's trade talks with Australia.

Exclusive

French MEPs lead bogus EU monitoring of Russia vote

At least five MEPs and several minor politicians from EU states, many of them French, have spent the past few days in Russia peddling propaganda that its elections were free and fair.

Opinion

Textbook hypocrisy: EU's new low point on Palestine

Brussels institutions are devoting time not to Israel's illegal settlements and the two-state solution, but to an entirely different, peripheral issue: an EU-funded study of Palestinian Authority schoolbooks, published in June by the Georg-Eckert Institute in Germany.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. French MEPs lead bogus EU monitoring of Russia vote
  2. Europeans think new 'Cold War' is here - but not for them
  3. Spain wants energy price discussion at next EU summit
  4. Trust in Dutch government drops, but not for Rutte
  5. Long ago, there was another Angela Merkel
  6. The first anniversary of the Abraham Accords
  7. First refugee deaths confirmed on Belarus-EU border
  8. EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us