EU promises Ukraine to regulate Russia gas pipe

The EU has promised that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be bound by anti-monopoly laws, making it harder for Moscow to cut off Ukraine.

"As we have repeatedly stressed, the 2019 gas directive, the third energy package, fully applies to Nord Stream 2. For the [EU] Commission, what is clear is that Ukraine remains and must remain a reliable transit country," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a summit in Kyiv on Tuesday (12 October).

The formal summit communiqué also "reiterated our mutual commitment to full implementation of the applicable EU legislation" to "existing and future gas transmission systems on the territory of the EU", but without naming Nord Stream 2.

"We reaffirmed ... our support to continue gas transit via Ukraine beyond 2024," it added.

Russia recently completed the new gas pipeline to Germany.

It is now waiting for German regulatory approval before pumping gas.

It wants to run the pipeline as a monopoly, but under EU law it has to appoint an independent operator and allow other suppliers to also use the pipe, making it harder for the Kremlin to cut off Western opponents, such as Poland or Ukraine.

The Kyiv summit took place amid surging gas prices in Europe and allegations that Moscow was tightening supplies in order to bully Germany to give way on Nord Stream 2.

Ukraine still transits most Russian gas to the EU in a trade worth billions to its shaky economy.

It also imports gas from Russia for its own consumption, but it does this mostly via 'reverse-flows' from EU countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna recently told EUobserver she had Russian assurances for gas supplies this winter.

But the EU Commission's von der Leyen also promised to help on this front.

"I understand your concerns, Ukraine's concerns, about gas supplies in view of much lower gas deliveries from Gazprom. This is an issue, not only for this winter but also for the winters to come," she said.

"We will also work closely with you, with Ukraine, in order to increase gas supply capacity coming from member states of the European Union. And this also includes the option of working on arrangements to reverse the flow of an additional gas pipeline from Slovakia. And we are exploring together the possibilities of common storage," she added.

For his part, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky repeated that Ukraine wanted to join the EU as soon as possible.

He also welcomed the signature of a new aviation deal that would help Ukrainian airlines fly short-haul routes in the EU.

But as usual, the EU gave nothing in terms of enlargement promises, repeating years-old language that it "acknowledged the European aspirations of Ukraine and welcomed its European choice".

Meanwhile, the EU communiqué also promised to uphold economic sanctions on Russia over its ongoing aggression in east Ukraine.

And von der Leyen said: "We call on Russia to assume its responsibility as a party to the conflict".

International monitors recorded 291 ceasefire violations, including 77 explosions, on the contact line in the 24 hours before the summit took place.

The future of Nord Stream 2 and Ukraine's conflict are intertwined for Ukraine's military commanders.

Contacts on the front line previously told EUobserver Russia would be happier to wage war in east Ukraine if it did not have to fear damaging EU-gas transit pipelines once Nord Stream 2 was up and running.

And Russian president Vladimir Putin recently said Ukraine's transit network was so old that it could "burst" at any time.

"Putin suggests an 'accident' may befall Ukraine's gas pipeline," Daniel Fried, a former US diplomat commented on Tuesday.

"Now would be a good time for the US and Germany to caution the Kremlin regarding new aggression," Fried, who currently writes for the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington, said.

Test of EU

Russia-Ukraine conflict-resolution is handled by France and Germany on behalf of the EU in the so-called Normandy Format.

The four leaders last met in Paris in 2019, but Berlin said on Monday that their foreign ministers would "meet soon" to discuss reviving the peace talks.

The event could turn into a test of EU foreign policy on Russia in the context of German chancellor Angela Merkel's departure from politics.

And for its part, Russia was sending mixed signals to Europe on the way ahead.

Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke with Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday about the Normandy summit.

But the same day, Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev called Zelensky "disgusting ... weak ... stupid" in Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

"It's pointless for us to deal with vassals," he said, alluding to the Normandy talks.