Russia is "important" and should be "engaged" with despite its aggression, the EU is preparing to say in a landmark security document.

"Russia, the EU's largest neighbour, remains an important global actor who attempts to widen its geopolitical sphere of influence," the EU's draft 'Strategic Compass' said.

It was clear-eyed about Russia's threat to the EU since its "watershed" attack on Ukraine in 2014.

Europe ought to be "pushing back aggressive acts and constraining its [Russia's] capacity to undermine EU's interests" in multiple regional conflicts it noted.

"Use of hybrid tactics, cyberattacks, and disinformation are part of the reality in dealing with Russia," and ties had "severely deteriorated", it added.

"This should nevertheless not be seen as a historic inevitability. Many common interests and a shared culture in fact link the EU and Russia," it also said, however.

"That is why the EU strategy aims at engaging Russia in some specific issues on which we have shared priorities, such as climate change," it said.

EU foreign and defence ministers will discuss the draft in Brussels on Monday (14 November), prior to its final adoption in March.

The talks come in tense times, with Russia massing troops beside Ukraine, and Russia's ally, Belarus, forcing migrants to attack the Polish border.

The EU paper also listed a ring of potentially explosive conflicts in its neighbourhood.

These ranged from Mali, the Sahel, Libya, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, and Georgia to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We face a dangerous mix of armed aggression, illegal annexation, fragile states, revisionist powers, and authoritarian regimes," the draft Compass said.

It spoke of "instrumentalisation of irregular migration flows", in an allusion to Belarus.

"Security and stability throughout the Western Balkans is still not a given," it said.

"Afghanistan will continue to pose serious security concerns for the Union in terms of terrorism, the smuggling of drugs and irregular migration flows," it added.

Further afield, China was "an economic competitor and systemic rival" which "gains advantages through our division", the EU document also said.

China was "increasingly both involved and engaged in regional tensions," the EU noted.

But it repeatedly called China its "partner" in more benign tones than it spoke of Russia.

And the EU made China sound more important in world affairs.

"A new centre of global competition has emerged in the Indo-Pacific," and America's "shift towards Asia is undeniable", the draft EU Compass said.

"China's development and integration into ... the world at large, will mark the rest of this century," it said.

"Russia is trying to dismantle the EU in the short term. China's philosophy is different. It is seeking influence in Europe in the long term," an EU diplomat said.

"They're of different timelines. Russia is strong now, but becoming weaker. China is strong now and will be stronger tomorrow," he added.

Borrell's army

The paper, drafted by EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell, proposed creating a 5,000-strong EU "rapid-deployment" force by 2025, to help prevent what he called Europe's "strategic shrinkage" in a draft preamble.

This "land, air, and maritime" force would be formed by a coalition of "willing and able" EU states and be able "to operate in hostile, non-permissive environments, and high-intensity contexts", the draft Compass noted.

It could be sent into the battlefield without unanimous EU-27 approval and be commanded by Borrell's military branch out of its building in Brussels, he also proposed.

And it was just one aspect of wider EU defence integration, which included joint EU arms procurement and research in coming years, as detailed in a recent "masterplan" by his staff.

Meanwhile, the friendly overtures on Russia reflected more the views of Berlin and Paris, who are keen to do business with Moscow, than Vilnius or Warsaw.

"The threat from Russia needs to be better reflected, e.g. [by mentioning] military threats and occupation, weaponising of energy supply, and hybrid actions," a diplomat from a central European country said of the draft Compass.

Central European states were also opposed to giving up national vetoes on EU defence and have voiced concern that European "strategic autonomy" could compete with Nato.

But EU "divisions over Russia policy should not be exaggerated. France and Germany have committed significant forces to the defence of Nato's eastern flank, and Germany commands the alliance's multinational battalion in Lithuania," Jamie Shea, a former senior Nato official, recently told EUobserver.

And EU countries' intelligence services saw Russia the same way in a secret 'EU Threat Analysis' paper drawn up last November, which went into more depth on hybrid threats, including EU weak-spots on political subversion, an EU source said.

"Most member states services contributed to this," the source said.

Realism

Meanwhile, it was widely understood that Nato and the US would continue to provide mutual defence against Russia, while the new EU force might intervene in local clashes only.

"Nato has tended to fight as an entire alliance ... This means that Nato countries are not fighting on their own. If they get into trouble, they can count on ... fire support from other allies, particularly the US. This is not the case with EU battlegroups that would essentially deploy on their own," Shea said.

EU military ambitions needed to be "realistic", an EU diplomat noted.

But even so it might be find to agree on what kind of fighting Borrell's 5,000 men might do.

"There are fewer EU political divisions on how to handle crises in Africa, such as the Sahel, but would the EU be willing to use military force to stop a migration crisis [in the region]," another EU diplomat asked.

"Some countries would want an EU military to help to stabilise the Eastern Partnership [former Soviet] region, but are France and Germany ready for the EU to play this role?," he asked.