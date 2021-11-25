West struggling to show strength on Ukraine

Internal divisions in Washington and Brussels are bedevilling Western efforts to show strength over Russia's military stalking of Ukraine.

US diplomats and intelligence officers have briefed EU diplomats on the latest security scare on recent trips to Brussels.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Berlin: The centre-left SPD party has a history of Russia-friendly views (Photo: Amire Appel)

"Information sharing and cooperation between the US and EU is really active in different formats," an EU source said on Wednesday (24 November).

"The US has been raising the alarm and it's a good thing because even the highest levels of the EU institutions are now aware there's something going on in Ukraine," another EU source noted.

They spoke after Russia surged troops on Ukraine's eastern border for the third time this year and amped up aggressive propaganda.

"US citizens are advised of concerning reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea," the US embassy said in a flash travel advisory also on Monday.

"I think that [an attack on Ukraine] would be a grave mistake from Russia," British foreign secretary Lizz Truss told Reuters the same day.

Ukrainian forces began drills using high-tech US anti-tank missiles called Javelins.

And the West should also threaten robust sanctions to deter Russia from going ahead, according to three former US ambassadors - Daniel Fried (Warsaw), John E. Herbst (Kyiv), and Alexander Vershbow (Moscow).

"The costs [of an invasion] should include a major ramping-up of Western sanctions, termination of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany and freezing the offshore financial holdings of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin and his cronies," they wrote for the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank, earlier this week.

For its part, the EU foreign service drafted a sanctions-options paper in April, when Russia first made like it was going to invade, sources said.

The paper was never circulated to EU capitals because Putin suddenly marched his men back again.

But previous EU options papers drafted when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 included creative ones, such as recommending "suspension of Russian participation in high-profile international or cultural, economic, or sports events (Formula 1 races, UEFA football competitions ...)".

They also spoke of an "import ban on gas" and "an import ban on oil" if Russia waged "high-intensity" warfare against its neighbour.

And for some observers, the West should not even wait until Russia strikes again before taking action.

Russia had already helped to stir a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border and a gas-supply crisis in Europe on top of its Ukraine military gambit, Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, a former Ukrainian EU ambassador, told EUobserver.

"There is no need to wait until the worst happens ... Don't be afraid to surprise Putin," he said.

"Exclusion of Russia from the Swift international payment system should always be in the air as an eventual next step," Yelisieiev, who now runs a think-tank in Kyiv, said.

But for one EU diplomat, it was Putin who was one step ahead in psychological terms for now.

"By massing its troops on the Ukrainian border already once in April, then a second time in the Zapad 21 military drill in September, Russia has dulled our sense of vigilance," he said.

And some "high-level" people in EU circles were "blindly repeating Russia's narrative - that it has nothing to do with the gas crisis and that the gas crisis has nothing to do with Ukraine," he added.

France and Germany as well as the UK and US have urged Putin to stand down his soldiers.

Energy lobby

But Germany has continued to lobby the US on behalf of Russian gas despite the worrying developments.

"The Germans were in town [Washington] last week still arguing that Russia 'isn't weaponising energy'," a former senior US congressional official said, referring to a visit by Germany's ambassador for energy transition, Michael Klor-Berchtold, and its director general for energy policy, Thorsten Herdan.

"Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress are aghast Germans are focusing on protecting Nord Stream 2 at a time when Russia is on the verge of invading Ukraine and weaponising migrants [in Belarus] to destabilise the continent," he added.

A new German government unveiled on Wednesday is being led by the centre-left SPD party, which has a history of Russia-friendly views.

And some gas-dependent EU states would be unlikely to back energy sanctions in winter, an EU diplomat noted.

Meanwhile, if Germany was showing a divided EU face, then US institutions were also split on how to handle Moscow.

Top White House officials were also "on Capitol Hill trying to protect Nord Stream 2" from any further US sanctions, even as the State Department was ringing alarm bells on Ukraine, the former Congressional official said.

"Congress is Ukraine's only chance in terms of imposing tough energy sanctions on Russia," another US source said.

"The White House is bending over backwards to repair relations with Berlin after [former US president Donald] Trump almost destroyed them. We're still living with the legacy of the Trump era," an EU diplomat said.