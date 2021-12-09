EU leaders and five neighbours aim to raise alarm on "continuous destabilisation" in eastern Europe at a summit in Brussels next Wedensday (15 December).

"We remain deeply concerned about the continuous destabilisation and violations of the principles of international law in many parts of the EaP [Eastern Partnership] region including the Black Sea area," they plan to say, according to a draft summit communiqué dated 7 December and seen by EUobserver.

They also planned to "call for renewed efforts to promote the peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts [...] based on the principles and norms of international law, including adherence to the principle of non-use of force or threat of force," the draft said.

The alarm comes after Russia recently surged forces near Ukraine's borders, prompting talk of a new invasion.

It also comes after Azerbaijan reconquered the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in a war last year.

EU leaders regularly meet with the Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Moldovan, and Ukrainian ones in efforts to build closer ties with their "eastern partners".

Belarus used to send ministers.

But it walked out of the group in June and began trafficking migrants from the Middle East to EU borders in what Europe has called "hybrid warfare", further heightening tension in the region.

And the EU27+5 pledged to jointly tackle "irregular migration, including the use of migrants for political purposes", their draft statement noted.

The joint communiqué was to "acknowledge the European aspirations", of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which want to join the EU.

Leaders also planned to "reaffirm the sovereign right of each partner to choose the level of ambition [...] to which it aspires in its relations with the European Union", after years of Russian efforts to stymie closer ties between the EU and the former Soviet republics, including by military force.

But amid the hard-power threats to regional stability, the summit was to underline the EU's purely soft-power role.

"We stress that this is a constructive partnership, which is not directed against anyone," the draft statement said.

It noted that "opening of visa-liberalisation dialogues could be considered with Armenia and Azerbaijan" in future.

It also welcomed "mutual recognition of the Covid-19 digital certificates in place for Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, and soon for Azerbaijan, allowing for safer and easier travel to and from the EU".

And it spoke of possible deal on "a common international [phone] roaming space", helping people stay in touch across borders without paying exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan as well as Belarus has long stood out in the EU's eastern club for its authoritarian regime.

But for all that, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev planned to sign to be "bound by our joint determination to further strengthen democracy and the rule of law in our societies", the draft text indicated.

And he planned to sign to help "eradicate hate speech and revanchist sentiments, promote and mainstream gender equality, [and] protect human rights".