Wednesday

2nd Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?

  • 'The continued presence of Russian military forces at the request of the illegitimate [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko regime should be treated as an occupation of Belarus', MEPs said (Photo: Grani-msk)

By

Listen to article

Russia has de facto "occupied" its neighbour Belarus, MEPs have warned, even as the world's attention focuses on Ukraine.

"The recent deployment of Russian troops in Belarus poses a threat to Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the whole Europe. It may also be a part of the ultimate plan to subjugate and occupy Belarus," the MEPs said in an open letter to the heads of other EU institutions on Tuesday (1 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The continued presence of Russian military forces at the request of the illegitimate [Belarus president Alexander] Lukashenko regime should be treated as an occupation of Belarus. This must be made absolutely clear during the ongoing US and EU talks with Russia," they added.

"Any diplomatic decision to deter possible Russian aggression against Ukraine must envisage an independent and democratic future for Belarus, not at its expense," they said.

The letter was signed by 77 MEPs from centrist, left and right-leaning parties and from across Europe - including Denmark, France, Germany, and Sweden, as well as eastern European countries.

Russia has begun massing 30,000 troops in Belarus for a joint military drill in February called Allied Resolve 2022, which has already begun.

"These are highly capable, combat-ready troops, and there is no transparency on these deployments," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said last Friday.

And the military exercise could be a "disguise" for something else, he added.

But if the MEPs feared the Russian troops might never leave Ukraine, creating a new security risk for its EU neighbours, some in the US and Ukraine feared the Russian forces could be used to strike Kyiv, which is just 140km from the Belarusian border.

The US State Department, on Monday, urged Americans not to travel to Belarus for fear it might get dragged into a war due to Russia's deployments there.

"As a result of Russia taking control over Belarus, 1,070 km of our border with Belarus became a threat. This is not a threat from Belarus — Ukraine has a very warm attitude toward the Belarusian people — but a threat from Russia moving through Belarus," Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The biggest danger is that Ukrainian forces are mainly concentrated in the east of Ukraine, but the closest route to Kyiv is from Belarus," Arseniy Yatsenyuk, a former Ukrainian prime minister added.

Belarus is already under severe EU sanctions over Lukashenko's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Lithuanian state railways, on Monday, said they would no longer transport Belarusian potash, its main export, to the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania in line with the EU measures.

Ryanair, one of whose planes Lukashenko's airforce hijacked last year to capture a dissident, said Tuesday: "There should be no overflight of Belarus unless appropriate guarantees are obtained that this won't recur".

And the US State Department warned, on Monday, that if Belarus facilitated Russian aggression, it would also suffer "unprecedented ... swift and decisive" new US measures.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU warns against Ukraine talks without Europe
  2. Russia 'very likely' to invade Ukraine, says top US official
  3. Poland and Hungary go hard on Belarus migrants
EU warns against Ukraine talks without Europe

The German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock warned in Washington that "it is out of the question, and let me make this very clear - there cannot be a decision on the security in Europe without Europe."

US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks

The US and Russian envoys exchanged heated comments at a UN Security Council debate on Monday, which did little to de-escalate tensions.

Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

"If he only goes there to talk about Russian investments in Hungary, that is a proof of non-European behaviour," an EU official said ahead of the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow.

News in Brief

  1. Poland to send mortars, drones to Ukraine
  2. Seven countries seek 'bolder' EU action on plane fuel
  3. World needs anti-plastics treaty, EU says
  4. WHO warns 'premature' to stop fighting Covid-19
  5. Four states urge EU abandon green label for gas
  6. Report: EU to blacklist five Mali junta members
  7. EU Commission approves €1.7bn for Berlin airport
  8. France to allow non-EU vaccines for foreign athletes

Opinion

For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over

Scotland's EU accession process could reasonably take four to five years. If the referendum were in held 2023 and the transition to statehood took three years, Scotland could join the EU at the start of the next decade.

Latest News

  1. Sorry, there's is no real solution to the Russia Problem for now
  2. EU diplomatic boycott of China's brutal Olympics essential
  3. As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?
  4. In Italy, sighs of relief as Matarella stays put
  5. Polish efforts to extend Turów coal license dealt a setback
  6. MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims
  7. Israel 'guilty of apartheid', says Amnesty International
  8. US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us