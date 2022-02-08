Tuesday

8th Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Polish president in bid for EU 'unity' in face of Russia threat

  • Polish president Andrzej Duda was welcomed by president Ursula von der Leyen at the EU Commission (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

Polish president Andrzej Duda sought to resolve disputes with Brussels on Monday (February 7) - in what he said was a bid for EU unity, in the face of the large Russian military buildup on the border with neighbouring Ukraine.

During a trip to Brussels, Duda met with the head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, plus Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Duda's fence-mending with Brussels, which has been locked in a long-running legal battle with Warsaw over the government's politicisation of the Polish judiciary, comes as US troops landed in Poland on Sunday to reinforce Nato allies.

In a sign of how anxiety about the Russian buildup may be changing the political calculus among some leaders in Europe, Duda made clear he wanted to ease conflicts with its existing allies.

"Any arguments within the EU are a favour for the opponents of European unity," Duda said, in a thinly-veiled reference to Russia. "We should close all our disputes as soon as possible," he said following his Brussels meetings.

Poland last week resolved a long-standing dispute with the Czech Republic over a polluting lignite mine - a case in which Warsaw faced fines of €500,000 per day.

Another incentive for Poland to improve its relations with the EU is the Warsaw government's desire to tap Covid recovery funds, worth billions of euros.

Last week, Duda put forward a proposal to scrap a contested domestic disciplinary chamber for Supreme Court judges that has been at the heart of a fractious and long-running rule-of-law dispute with the EU.

That overture could help to unleash the bloc's Covid-19 recovery money and spare the country around €70m in fines for breaking EU rules.

Duda said his proposal was met "with approval" and "relief" by both von der Leyen and Michel.

He called for "an end to the discussion between the European Commission and the Polish authorities" over the matter of the Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber.

Duda is betting on opposition MPs to support his proposal, which is opposed by Law and Justice [PiS]'s coalition partner led by justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

But critics and some Polish judges have argued that Duda's proposed bill does not go far enough in rolling back what is seen as political takeover of independent courts.

Final word?

The commission will need to analyse the proposed bill in detail to give an official assessment.

The final word on ending all disputes with the EU will likely have to come from the country's de facto leader, PiS chief and deputy prime minister Jarosław Kaczyński.

For her part, von der Leyen remained tight-lipped about what the commission would do if the Polish parliament approves the bill.

"Good exchange with president Andrzej Duda, on the security situation and Russia's military build-up," she tweeted.

"We also discussed the objective of having a robust judicial system in Poland, in line with EU standards," von der Leyen added.

Duda is expected to join German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron in Berlin later in the week.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Only Poland, Luxembourg expected at China Olympics opening
  2. Poland to pay Czech Republic €45m in coal mine settlement
  3. EU orders Poland to pay €70m in fines
  4. Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism
EU orders Poland to pay €70m in fines

The case is one of many disputes between the EU and Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which have started to cost money for Warsaw.

News in Brief

  1. Macron seeks 'historic' accord with Putin
  2. Switzerland being pushed closer to EU, president says
  3. Report: France and Luxembourg seek information on Lebanese bank chief
  4. Extra US troops arrive in Germany and Poland
  5. Polish president discussed Russia threat with Xi Jinping
  6. New leadership sought at Nato
  7. Duda proposes bill to solve Poland's EU rule-of-law row
  8. Nato says Russia pouring high-end weapons into Belarus

Opinion

For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over

Scotland's EU accession process could reasonably take four to five years. If the referendum were in held 2023 and the transition to statehood took three years, Scotland could join the EU at the start of the next decade.

Latest News

  1. 'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks
  2. MEPs quiz ECB chief Lagarde on surging prices
  3. Polish president in bid for EU 'unity' in face of Russia threat
  4. EU scramble for gas supplies prompts climate concerns
  5. Austria contests French claim on migration accord
  6. A free Europe needs an army
  7. Brussels in push for more oversight over troubled EU border agency
  8. No EU evacuation plan for Ukraine local staff

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us