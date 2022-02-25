Friday

25th Feb 2022

Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

  • "It's a first answer. it's an initial response," French president Emmanuel Macron said of EU sanctions (Photo: consilium.eu)

Russian banks and oil refineries are to be hobbled by new EU sanctions in future, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine.

Some 70 percent of Russian banks will be blocked from EU capital markets and Europe will ban exports of "unique" components used in Russia's refinery sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine, EU leaders agreed at an emergency overnight summit in Brussels.

  • "Keep everything else" back in case of further escalation, German chancellor Olaf Scholz (r) said (Photo: consilium.eu)

They spoke by video link with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky on Thursday, who has stayed in Kyiv, and who told them Russian forces had killed "hundreds of civilians" in the past 24 hours of violence.

"This is not a crisis, it's a war," French president Emmanuel Macron told press in Brussels in early hours of Friday morning.

Macron also phoned Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday on Zelensky's behalf to ask for a ceasefire. The exchange was "fairly quick" and "didn't lead to any impact, as you can see, because the president of Russia has chosen war," Macron said of the call.

"Women and children are being gunned down," EU Council president Charles Michel also said, speaking alongside Macron.

EU sanctions will ban sales of aircraft parts to Russian airlines, go after energy and defence firms, and oligarchs - in details to be unveiled in the coming hours after foreign ministers meet.

Later on Friday a special emergency Nato summit will be held.

EU leaders also discussed harsher measures, such as banning Russian gas and oil exports and blocking Russia from the SWIFT international payments system.

But Macron said they agreed to continue a gradual approach. "It's a first answer. It's an initial response," to the full-scale invasion, the French president said.

France would "step up to the plate" when it came to housing Ukrainian refugees coming to the EU as part of a "coordinated" European measures, Macron also promised.

Some leaders, such as Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša had made a moral case for harsher intervention.

Sanctions should already include "everything, the most severe [measures] possible", Janša, a formerly Russia-friendly EU leader, said.

The US and the UK had also advocated for cutting Russia out of SWIFT, but Germany and Italy as well as France favoured counting the step-by-step approach.

The EU should "keep everything else for a situation where it may be necessary to go beyond that," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking in Washington, US president Jose Biden said new American sanctions on Russian banks "have equal consequences, maybe more consequences than SWIFT". "It is always an option, but right now that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," he said.

Back in Europe, Baltic countries' leaders had also advocated firmer action against Russia.

The distance from Kyiv to Tallinn was not much further than from Kyiv to Berlin, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said, "so everyone should be equally afraid". "The Ukrainians are going to have to fight and we must support them", she said, calling for Western arms shipments.

"If Putin can attack Ukraine" then "theoretically" other countries in the region could also be targeted in future, Latvian prime minister Krišjanis Kariņš said.

