Tuesday

17th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

UK and EU edge closer to trade war over Northern Ireland

  • UK foreign secretary Liz Truss and EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in January in Brussels: things have escalated since (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

The EU said on Tuesday that British plans to ignore parts of the post-Brexit trade rules "raises significant concerns", and warned of counter-measures, as the bloc and the UK edged towards a trade war.

EU commissioner in charge of negotiations with the UK, Maroš Šefčovič, said in a statement that the EU will respond "with all measures at its disposal". That could mean tariffs and other measures, such as the suspension of visa-free travel.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The warning comes after the UK government escalated the conflict over the Northern Ireland protocol — a set of post-Brexit trade rules — by saying it will unilaterally pass a law to change the trade treaty signed by the the EU and the UK two years ago.

London said the draft bill was an insurance policy in case it cannot reach agreement with Brussels to end a dispute over the protocol.

The commission made several proposals last October to cut red tape for businesses, but the UK has so far rejected those proposals. The EU has been unwilling to reopen the protocol, which the UK government previously negotiated, agreed and signed.

The protocol was put in place to avoid a border on the island of Ireland, between EU member the Republic of Ireland and non-EU Northern Ireland, and maintain the integrity of the EU's single market at the same time. Essentially a customs border has been moved to the Irish Sea, irking unionists in Northern Ireland.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said the UK's plans involve getting rid of "relatively minor barriers to trade".

Foreign secretary Liz Truss told MPs in the House of Commons that the planned legislation would ease the movement of goods, setting out a "green channel" for goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland, and end the role of the European Court of Justice as the sole arbiter.

She said that the move "is consistent with our obligations in international law."

However, the EU has a different interpretation.

The EU has said that "unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable".

"Should the UK decide to move ahead with a bill dis-applying constitutive elements of the protocol as announced today by the UK government, the EU will need to respond with all measures at its disposal," Šefčovič said.

German centre-right MEP David McAllister, who chairs the European parliament's foreign affairs committee, said that unilateral action will only make finding a compromise more difficult.

"The EU takes a unified stance: we want sustainable solutions in the framework of the protocol. Renegotiations won't serve the purpose. The protocol is part of the solution, it is not the problem," he added in a tweet.

The British bill will only be published in the coming weeks, and could be used as a threat in negotiations by the UK to reach a compromise with the bloc.

"Our preference is to reach a negotiated outcome with the EU," Truss said.

In the meantime, in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party is blocking the formation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast until the protocol is scrapped.

A government can only be formed with the cooperation of both biggest unionist and nationalist parties. But in recent elections, nationalist Sinn Fein emerged as the biggest party.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules
  2. UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal
  3. EU and UK try to melt ice in post-Brexit talks
  4. EU proposes softer Northern Ireland rules, amid post-Brexit tension
UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules

British foreign secretary Liz Truss said the UK has "no choice but to act" on the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade during a call with EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič — who warned unilateral action was "simply not acceptable".

UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal

The UK rejected proposals by the EU to tweak the protocol governing trade in Northern Ireland, and has threatened to suspend the rules as loyalists lost their majority in the Northern Ireland elections.

Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal

Hungary is continuing to block an EU oil embargo on Russia, but there is optimism its objections can soon be overcome — perhaps within a few days to "a week or two", according to some EU foreign ministers.

Opinion

Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Valdimir Putin's equivalent to Nato — the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus — is convening in Moscow next week to give cover that Russia is not alone in its war against Ukraine.

Opinion

Is EU 'Horizon' science funding going towards Pegasus spyware?

MEPs have raised questions about the involvement of the EU — through its funding — in the development of the Israeli NSO Pegasus software, directly or indirectly, which has been used to target activists and journalists in Europe.

News in Brief

  1. EU to protect Finland and Sweden until they join Nato
  2. Poland backs Hungary over frozen 'rule of law' EU funds
  3. EU to reduce size and scope of Mali military mission
  4. Band members testify about Bataclan attack
  5. German prosecutors want five years for alleged ex-Nazi guard
  6. UN urges Iran to halt execution of Swedish-Iranian academic
  7. EU: legal Russian gas payments possible, but not in roubles
  8. McDonald's to sell up and exit Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us