Thursday

19th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

  • Ukraine is one of the world's largest suppliers of grain (Photo: Dominik Bartsch)

By

Listen to article

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

The prices of maize, bread wheat, and common wheat are already between 56 percent and 71 percent higher than normal in Bulgaria, for instance, while sunflower oil is 81 percent more expensive, Sofia warned its peers in the EU Council ahead of a farm ministers meeting on 24 May.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And the higher costs of feeding animals mean the costs of poultry, lamb, and eggs have shot up by some 30 to 60 percent in the EU's poorest country, it reported.

"The strong inflationary effects are a source of concern regarding the supply of food at affordable prices for the Bulgarian citizens and pose high risk for the economic results of our farmers," Sofia said, according to a French EU presidency memo dated 13 May and seen by EUobserver.

The Bulgarian figures show how food prices are galloping ahead of general eurozone inflation, which stood at 7.2 percent last month.

Romania, another poor EU country with a large farming sector, also spoke of a "price explosion" aggravated by low rainfall.

"We are receiving signals that some companies in the agricultural sector have stopped working and farmers have given up their businesses," Bucharest told EU officials.

The price of cereals and rapeseed also shot up by 70 percent to 99 percent compared to last April in Estonia.

And they jumped by 59 percent to 114 percent in Latvia.

"Production of livestock products needs to be ensured in a critical market environment," Riga warned.

"The market is experiencing an unprecedented increase in input prices, new sources of supply of some feed materials must be sought," it added.

"Energy-demanding sectors such as the animal [produce] sector are in a particularly difficult situation," amid a similar war-related spike in energy prices, the Czech Republic also said.

Czech pig meat and poultry reducers are below profitability and Prague "welcomes the possibility of exceptional financial aid from the EC [European Commission]," it added.

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and sunflower oil, but Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has all-but stopped overseas sales except via land routes.

And while EU farmers and consumers can reach out for financial assistance, the situation is more acute for developing countries.

Some risked "malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years" UN secretary general António Guterres said at a UN food security summit in New York on Wednesday (18 May)

"Let's be clear: there is no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine's food production. Russia must permit the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports," he said.

"The world is on fire. We have solutions. We need to act," the UN's World Food Programme head David Beasley also said.

But Andrei Rudenko, Russia's deputy foreign minister, indicated Thursday that Moscow would only open access to ports if the West rolled back sanctions, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

"You have to not only appeal to the Russian Federation but also look deeply at the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis and, in the first instance, these are the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia by the US and the EU," he said.

And in the current situation, even some of the world's wealthiest nations have begun to raise the alarm.

"The Ukrainian crisis situation has disturbed agricultural commodities markets to an unprecedented level," Finland also said.

"The prices of main production inputs on farming have doubled or even tripled compared to their level one to two years back," it added

The EU Commission should stand ready to take "measures to balance the markets and strengthen the currently weak profitability of production and security of supply of the European Union", Helsinki said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
  2. Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'
  3. EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis
EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis

European agriculture ministers have called for higher domestic farm output, amid food security worries, and a looming food crisis in Africa. Many African countries, eg Benin, Egypt, Sudan, Madagascar, and Burundi, are almost entirely, or exclusively, dependent on Ukrainian grain.

EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities

EU countries need to refill stockpiles after several member states supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight with Russia, and to phase out existing Soviet-era weapons systems, and reinforce air defence.

UK and EU edge closer to trade war over Northern Ireland

The EU warning comes after the UK government escalated the conflict over the Northern Ireland protocol — a set of post-Brexit trade rules — by saying it will unilaterally pass a law to change the EU-UK trade treaty.

Podcast

Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference — now meeting in Budapest and featuring Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains highly-cordial with the Kremlin.

Opinion

Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Valdimir Putin's equivalent to Nato — the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus — is convening in Moscow next week to give cover that Russia is not alone in its war against Ukraine.

News in Brief

  1. German chancellor to tour Western Balkans
  2. UN: more than 8,000 civilians killed or injured in Ukraine
  3. EU agrees new minimum gas storage target
  4. EU justice agency to have more roles on war crimes
  5. More than 50,000 Ukrainians refused entry into EU in 2021
  6. Germany open to EU treaty change 'if required'
  7. Finland expects cut in gas supply after Nato application
  8. Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands push offshore wind

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. Catalan leader slams Pegasus use: 'Perhaps I'm still spied on'
  2. More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes
  3. French EU presidency struggling on asylum reforms
  4. EU states warn of looming food-price crisis
  5. Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow
  6. Nordic Bridges unveil latest highlights of Spring programme
  7. EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities
  8. EU and US keen to seize Russian funds for Ukraine

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us