Thursday

11th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Kosovo PM warns of renewed conflict with Serbia

  • Nato is helping to keep the peace in the Serb enclave of North Mitrovica (Photo: morbin)

By

Listen to article

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti warned of possible armed conflict with Serbia, following heightened border tensions with Belgrade over the past month.

"We should not exclude that these aggressive policies of Belgrade could also turn into an assault against Kosovo in one way or the other," Kurti told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday (10 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Pristina wants ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo to use car number plates issued by Kosovo. But the same Serbs do not recognise Kosovo, triggering legacy grievances from the war in the 1990s.

The plates are now to be issued in September after Nato's Kosovo Force (Kfor) removed roadblocks set up by the Serbs.

Kfor had earlier this month issued a statement that it was "prepared to intervene if stability is threatened" given the tensions in the northern municipalities of Kosovo.

But shots have since been fired, said Kurti in a tweet over the weekend.

"This is the second time in less than a week that Kosovar Police have been attacked by criminal gangs in the northern part of our territory," he said.

Kurti said the shootings are being investigated, noting that no one had been hurt.

Russia-backed Belgrade maintains that Kosovo is also still legally a part of its territory and has issued Serbian ID cards to Kosovo Serbs. Meanwhile, Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovar identity papers.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia 14 years ago and has around 50,000 ethnic Serbs concentrated in its north.

Some 100 countries recognise Kosovo, including the United States, Germany, and France. But Spain, Slovakia, Cyprus, Romania, and Greece do not.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has also since heightened fears of a possible conflict in the Western Balkans.

Those fears are entrenched in views that a Balkan war could possibly destabilise the European Union, playing into the hands of Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

Unlike Kosovo, Serbia has not denounced Russia's war and does not support the sanctions against the Russian regime.

The EU is stepping up efforts to mediate between the two sides and has invited Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić and Kurti to Brussels on 18 August.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU and US defuse Kosovo-Serbia car dispute
  2. Ethnic clashes on Kosovo-Serb border cause EU alarm
EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal

A possible deal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact is within reach, says the European Union. Washington backs the final proposals, but Tehran remains cautious.

Opinion

Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy

The Belgian parliament's recent decision to ratify its prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran is a grave mistake, and one which exemplifies the many downfalls of dealing with Iran's human-rights abuses on a case-by-case basis.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden overtakes France as EU's top power exporter
  2. Italy's far-right star in European charm offensive
  3. Another migrant tragedy claims 50 lives in Greek waters
  4. Russia hits area near town with 120 rockets, says Ukraine
  5. UN expects more ships to get Ukrainian grain out
  6. Greece to end bailout-era oversight
  7. Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers in urban warfare
  8. Russian helicopter flies into Estonia's airspace

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge
  2. Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy
  3. Kosovo PM warns of renewed conflict with Serbia
  4. EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law
  5. EU urged to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians
  6. Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox
  7. Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought
  8. West needs to counter Russia in Africa, but how?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us