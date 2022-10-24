Monday

24th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns

  • Temperatures in eastern Ukraine fall below minus 30 degrees Celsius

By

Listen to article

Russia's destruction of Ukraine's power supplies is meant to push freezing refugees into the EU, Kyiv has warned.

"Russia is targeting exclusively civil infrastructure to provoke a total disaster that could lead to a new wave of migration of Ukrainian citizens to the EU," Ukraine said in a diplomatic note circulated in Brussels on Friday (21 October) in the margins of the EU summit and seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The aggressor is shelling not only the key substations of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's grid operator, but the generating equipment/grid infrastructure of thermal power plants and key co-generation plants as well," the memo said.

"This attack was unprovoked, had no military purpose other than to terrorise the people of Ukraine and create a total disaster in the country," it said.

"Russian energy workers are helping to destroy Ukraine's energy system. They advise the military on which objects to hit first as they know Ukraine's energy system since the epoch of Soviet Union (USSR)," it added, highlighting the systematic nature of Russian president Vladimir Putin's campaign.

The message was also pressed home by Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky personally in his video-address to EU leaders.

"Russia is provoking a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to European Union countries," he said on Thursday (20 October).

Russian missiles continued to strike Ukrainian power-supply targets over the weekend.

Temperatures in parts of Ukraine fall to below minus 30 degrees Celsius in winter.

Some 4.3 million Ukrainians have already fled to the EU since Russia invaded in February.

Another 750,000 more still inside the country were expected to move in seek of heating and housing as temperatures fell, the Czech EU presidency estimated in mid-October, in a figure likely to have ballooned by now.

"On the eve of the winter season, hundreds of thousands of [Ukrainian] households remain without electricity and gas," the Ukrainian memo also said.

Europeans have been welcoming toward Ukrainian refugees so far.

But soaring living costs and energy prices in Europe meant "EU citizens may find it more difficult to continue providing temporary shelter in their own homes" as winter approaches, the Czechs warned.

Russian disinformation was also trying to stigmatise refugees, it added.

Putin has a track record of using migration to try to destabilise the EU, by provoking clashes between right and left-wing politicians.

His ally, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka, forced tens of thousands of mostly Arab migrants into Poland and the Baltic states in 2021, in what the EU at the time called "hybrid warfare".

Putin's bombing of civilian targets in Syria in 2016 to push people to the EU via Turkey was described at the time by US general Philip Breedlove as "deliberately weaponising migration".

Kyiv listed power-supply items, such as transformers, that Ukraine needed from the EU to keep the lights on.

It also listed the dozens of Ukrainian energy infrastructure pieces that Russia had demolished, writing before this weekend's latest attacks.

"We need to cut the flow of Russia's fossil revenues. Since the start of the war, EU payments for Russian fuel are over €100 billion," Ukraine said, as EU countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas for now.

"We call on our international partners to establish an escrow account and to repurpose payments for Russian gas to the needs of repair of damages to Ukrainian infrastructure," Zelensky's government said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Iran has joined Russia axis on Ukraine war, EU says
  2. Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
  3. Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed
Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals

Ukraine has filed court papers against 45 suspected war criminals out of whom 10 have been already convicted for crimes committed since the Russian invasion began in late February, said Ukraine's prosecutor general

EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran

The EU is preparing a ninth round of sanctions on Russia as well as weighing related measures against Moscow's ally, Iran, following drone strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns
  2. The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
  3. Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
  4. Energy still in focus This WEEK
  5. Parliament elections unlikely to include EU-wide MEP candidates
  6. Editor's weekly digest: Non-decisions, non-apologies, non-solutions
  7. EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
  8. EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us