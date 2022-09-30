Two elections and 'Macron's club' in focus Next WEEK

This weekend will see elections in two EU countries where relationships with Russia are under the spotlight.

Latvians will go the polls on Saturday (1 October), where once again a growing rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority may be exposed.

There has been widespread anger over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has put national identity at the core of the election.

Prime minister Krisjanis Karins' centre-right coalition government ...