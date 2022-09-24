Ireland joins EU hawks on Russia, as outrage spreads

Ireland has joined Poland and the Baltic states in lobbying for more hawkish Russia sanctions, in a sign of widening moral outrage in Europe.

The Irish added their "IE" stamp to a 9-page long list of proposals, including bank and diamond industry bans, circulated in Brussels and seen by EUobserver on Friday (23 September).

The Irish taoiseach, Micheál Martin, also condemned Russia's actions in strident terms at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

"Russia [is]...