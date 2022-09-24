Ad
euobserver
Russian diamond exports worth €4bn are on the expanded sanctions proposal (Photo: Wikimedia)

Ireland joins EU hawks on Russia, as outrage spreads

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ireland has joined Poland and the Baltic states in lobbying for more hawkish Russia sanctions, in a sign of widening moral outrage in Europe.

The Irish added their "IE" stamp to a 9-page long list of proposals, including bank and diamond industry bans, circulated in Brussels and seen by EUobserver on Friday (23 September).

The Irish taoiseach, Micheál Martin, also condemned Russia's actions in strident terms at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

"Russia [is]...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'No big fish left' for further EU sanctions on Russians
Finnish border guards will allow fleeing Russians to enter
How to apply the Nuremberg model for Russian war crimes
Russian diamond exports worth €4bn are on the expanded sanctions proposal (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections